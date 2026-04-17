Fremont Street Experience Announces Ninth Downtown Rocks Concert Series

Fremont Street Experience (FSE) is bringing back its free Downtown Rocks Summer Concert Series for a ninth season, kicking off May 15 with country star Lee Brice headlining the Third Street Stage, joined by openers Austin Williams and Grace Tyler.

"What makes Downtown Rocks so special, especially in our ninth season, is that the quality entertainment never stops," Cliff Atkinson, President and CEO of Fremont Street Experience, said. "Our outdoor Summer Concert Series draws thousands of fans on any given night, from Las Vegas locals to visitors from across the country and around the world. From weeknights to busy weekends, these free concerts take place right in the heart of downtown, and this year they'll be louder, brighter, and more unforgettable than ever before."

The 2026 lineup spans performances across three stages — Third Street, First Street and Main Street — running through Oct. 10. Confirmed acts include Crossfade and Trapt (May 30), Fuel (June 13), Finger Eleven (June 27), George Birge and Sleeping with Sirens (July 11), Mayday Parade (Aug. 8), Story of the Year (Aug. 22) and Maggie Lindemann (Oct. 10). Additional dates and artists are forthcoming.

All concerts are complimentary and available to everyone, regardless of age. They operate on a first-come, first-served basis and do not require either tickets or wristbands. There will be security measures, including metal detectors, bag checks, and a strict bag policy. Attendees are advised to protect their hearing due to the high volume.

FSE operates three stages nightly as part of its broader Always On programming, which also includes a First Friday Originals series, free go-go dancers, buskers, and the iconic Canopy LED show. The SlotZilla Zipline rounds out the promenade's attractions.

VIP access is available through casino hosts at FSE member properties. Parking is available at the FSE garage at Fourth and Carson streets, with fees subject to change on concert nights; loyalty program members at select downtown casinos may qualify for complimentary parking.