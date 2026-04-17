Phil Collins Docu-Concert Kicks Off 55-City North American Tour

The Phil Collins Story, a live docu-concert celebrating the life, career, and music of Academy Award, GRAMMY, and Golden Globe-winning performer and songwriter Phil Collins, is coming to Resorts World Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 26, as part of its 55-city North American tour.

Developed and staged by Dean Elliott — creator of The Simon & Garfunkel Story and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. – The Aretha Franklin Story — and produced by Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical, the production brings Collins' catalog to life through powerful visuals, immersive storytelling, world-class musicianship, and state-of-the-art staging.

"It is truly an honor to collaborate on a project celebrating the music of Phil Collins," Dean Elliott said in a statement. "His work continues to inspire global audiences, and we're excited to bring that energy to the stage."