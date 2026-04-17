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Phil Collins Docu-Concert Kicks Off 55-City North American Tour

The Phil Collins Story, a live docu-concert celebrating the life, career, and music of Academy Award, GRAMMY, and Golden Globe-winning performer and songwriter Phil Collins, is coming to Resorts World…

Jennifer Eggleston
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 15: Phil Collins of Genesis performs on the opening night of their North American "The Last Domino?" tour at the United Center on November 15, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

The Phil Collins Story, a live docu-concert celebrating the life, career, and music of Academy Award, GRAMMY, and Golden Globe-winning performer and songwriter Phil Collins, is coming to Resorts World Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 26,  as part of its 55-city North American tour.

Developed and staged by Dean Elliott — creator of The Simon & Garfunkel Story and R.E.S.P.E.C.T. – The Aretha Franklin Story — and produced by Paquin Exhibitions & Theatrical, the production brings Collins' catalog to life through powerful visuals, immersive storytelling, world-class musicianship, and state-of-the-art staging.

"It is truly an honor to collaborate on a project celebrating the music of Phil Collins," Dean Elliott said in a statement. "His work continues to inspire global audiences, and we're excited to bring that energy to the stage."

The show chronicles Collins' journey from his chart-topping years with Genesis to his celebrated solo career, featuring songs such as "In the Air Tonight," "Against All Odds," "Sussudio," and "Another Day in Paradise."

Tickets go on sale today at 7 a.m. PT via AXS.com. For updates and additional information, visit HersheyEntertainment.com or PhilCollinsStory.com.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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