The Revivalists Release ‘Heart Stop’ Single and Announce ‘Get It Honest’ Album for July

The Revivalists unveiled their lead single, "Heart Stop." They also shared news that their sixth studio album, Get It Honest, arrives on July 24 via Concord Records. This 12-track record represents the first complete album from the New Orleans band in three years.

Producer Rich Costey joined the group at Guilford Sound in Vermont. Costey and the eight musicians had worked together at this same studio on their 2023 release Pour It Out Into the Night.

Seven members are now fathers. The record examines maturity, looking ahead, and restraint as growth. Real experiences shaped these songs.

"To me, this album is about understanding this point and learning to work with it like a potter works the clay," said frontman David Shaw, as per JamBase. "Our flaws and imperfections are what ultimately make us human and beautiful."

The opening track, "Heart Stop," features guitars, drums, and vocals. Shaw co-wrote it with Andriu "Yàno" Yanovski and PJ Howard.

"This song might hit a little different for everyone, and I love that," Shaw said. "But for me, I'd say sometimes you are caught between two loves. One that's tearing you apart and one that you know is right. This song is the sleepless nights, the wreckage, and the moment you finally surrender to what you know is there for you."

Filmmaker Caroline Iaffaldano directed the music video. It was shot on a first-person-view helmet camera inside a New Orleans shotgun house and features dancer Malerie Dempster.

The group performs at the New Orleans Jazz Fest on April 25. Their schedule includes shows opening for The Red Clay Strays at Madison Square Garden on August 9 and Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 25.

They'll headline David Shaw's Big River Get Down in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 25. They'll also sail on their Otherside of Paradise at Sea concert cruise from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, from November 3-7.