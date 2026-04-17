Vegas Resorts Target Locals with Affordable Poolside Perks and Sports-Themed Experiences

As the weather warms up, the resorts in Las Vegas will be unveiling new swimming pools and pool facilities, more varied pricing options for local visitors, and a focus on sports-driven themes to entice visitors to the city's famous Strip and downtown areas during the summer.

Between May and August of 2024, Las Vegas averaged 3.5 million visitors per month, dipping to about 3.2 million per month last year. Resorts are now adjusting strategies to draw more bodies poolside. The push centers on affordability and local engagement, with several properties leaning into staycation-style offers to reach nearby residents.

At The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower, the newly renovated Swim & Social pool features poolside blackjack offered Fridays through Sundays, alongside classic yard games and a summer concert series. Non-hotel guests can access the pool for $15 Monday through Thursday and $20 Friday through Sunday.

"It's just exciting to be back in pool season, right? So as you can see, we've got a fully renovated pool area, beautiful, totally underrated amenity that we have here. We've got a new blackjack Lounge, which you can see right behind us, and we'll be hosting, like, a summer concert series," The STRAT's Vice President and General Manager, Skylar Dice, said.

On the south end of the Strip, Mandalay Bay's Daylight Beach Club is set to reopen May 16 as Tailgate Beach Club, a sports-themed overhaul from Clique Hospitality featuring three heated pools and more than 125 feet of LED screens.

"We've redesigned our former pool there, you know, 150 feet of screens, massive screens to watch sports on, daily programming with. You know, a lot more high energy, 360 views of TVs there. It's a little bit more day club meets sports, you know, sports arena," Clique Hospitality COO Craig O'Keefe said. He also pointed to the venue's proximity to Allegiant Stadium and the new A's ballpark as factors behind the concept and pricing.

At Bel Aire Backyard at Durango Casino & Resort, general admission starts at $30, with lawn daybeds and lily pads starting at $100, poolside daybeds at $150, and cabanas at $350. Circa's Stadium Swim downtown starts at $25 for general admission on weekdays, with cabanas accommodating up to 14 guests.

Las Vegas locals Martin and Sky Carroll spent the afternoon at The STRAT's Swim & Social after spotting a locals deal. "We saw the deal, so I made the phone call and got the locals package," Martin Carroll said. Sky Carroll said, "I think they're trying to get more locals to come with the local deals, which I think is awesome because tourism's down, so why not get people that are here?"