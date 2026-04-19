This Day in Sports History: April 19

Sports in April include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, the first month of the MLB, The Masters, the NCAA Basketball title game, the NFL Draft, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, April 19 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from April 19 included:

1897: In the first Boston Marathon, runner John J. McDermott ran the race with a time of 2:55:10. The world's oldest annual marathon was inspired by the success of the first marathon at the 1896 Summer Olympics.

In the first Boston Marathon, runner John J. McDermott ran the race with a time of 2:55:10. The world's oldest annual marathon was inspired by the success of the first marathon at the 1896 Summer Olympics. 1900 : The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Braves 19-17 in 10 innings, setting a record for the highest-scoring opening game.

: The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Braves 19-17 in 10 innings, setting a record for the highest-scoring opening game. 1915 : Canadian Édouard Fabre won the 19th Boston Marathon with a time of 2:31:41.2

: Canadian Édouard Fabre won the 19th Boston Marathon with a time of 2:31:41.2 1926 : Canadian Johnny Miles won the 30th Boston Marathon with a time of 2:25:40.4

: Canadian Johnny Miles won the 30th Boston Marathon with a time of 2:25:40.4 1944 : With the first pick in the NFL Draft, the Boston Yanks drafted Angelo Bertelli from the University of Notre Dame.

: With the first pick in the NFL Draft, the Boston Yanks drafted Angelo Bertelli from the University of Notre Dame. 1947 : The Montreal Canadiens' Maurice Richard was named MVP.

: The Montreal Canadiens' Maurice Richard was named MVP. 1947 : The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1, got a 4-2 series win, and won the Stanley Cup. It was the first all-Canadian final since 1935.

: The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1, got a 4-2 series win, and won the Stanley Cup. It was the first all-Canadian final since 1935. 1954 : Clarence Demar, who was a 7-time winner of the Boston Marathon, ran his last race at Boston, finishing 78th.

: Clarence Demar, who was a 7-time winner of the Boston Marathon, ran his last race at Boston, finishing 78th. 1960 : Baseball uniforms began displaying players' names on their backs.

: Baseball uniforms began displaying players' names on their backs. 1965: The Boston Celtics became the first team to have five players score over 20 points in a single NBA Finals game.

The Boston Celtics became the first team to have five players score over 20 points in a single NBA Finals game. 1974 : Oriole Al Bumbry hit an inside-the-park home run against the New York Yankees.

: Oriole Al Bumbry hit an inside-the-park home run against the New York Yankees. 1986 : Boxer Michael Spinks beat Larry Holmes in 15 rounds and won the heavyweight boxing title.

: Boxer Michael Spinks beat Larry Holmes in 15 rounds and won the heavyweight boxing title. 1987 : The Los Angeles Clippers ended the season with a terrible 12-70 record.

: The Los Angeles Clippers ended the season with a terrible 12-70 record. 1991 : Evander Holyfield beat George Foreman in 12 rounds and won the heavyweight boxing title.

: Evander Holyfield beat George Foreman in 12 rounds and won the heavyweight boxing title. 1992 : Lee Trevino beat Mike Hill by one stroke and won the Senior PGA Championship. It was his third senior major title.

: Lee Trevino beat Mike Hill by one stroke and won the Senior PGA Championship. It was his third senior major title. 1998 : Hale Irwin won his third straight Senior PGA Championship title.

: Hale Irwin won his third straight Senior PGA Championship title. 1999 : At the 103rd Boston Marathon, Fatuma Roba of Ethiopia 3-peated and did a time of 2:23:25.

: At the 103rd Boston Marathon, Fatuma Roba of Ethiopia 3-peated and did a time of 2:23:25. 2009: Rafael Nadal won his fifth straight Monte Carlo Masters title, beating Novak Djokovic.

Rafael Nadal won his fifth straight Monte Carlo Masters title, beating Novak Djokovic. 2010 : At the 114th Boston Marathon, Robert Kiprono Cheruiyot of Kenya wins his fourth men's title in 2:05:52.

: At the 114th Boston Marathon, Robert Kiprono Cheruiyot of Kenya wins his fourth men's title in 2:05:52. 2021: San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau broke Gordie Howe's NHL record for most games played.

Three athletes who stood out on April 19 were Evander Holyfield, Rafael Nadal, and Patrick Marleau.