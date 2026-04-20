Air France Begins Paris-Las Vegas Nonstop Service

Air France has launched its first-ever regularly scheduled nonstop service between Harry Reid International Airport and Paris-Charles de Gaulle, marking a milestone in international air connectivity for Southern Nevada. The inaugural flight, AF56, arrived on April 15, following a roughly 10.5-hour journey from Paris.

The seasonal route operates Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays through Oct. 24, aboard an Airbus A350-900 configured with 292 seats across business, premium economy, and economy cabins. Passengers in all cabins, including economy, receive complimentary champagne. As part of a 2026 fleet-wide upgrade, free high-speed Wi-Fi is available across all cabins and requires a Flying Blue account. The service operates from Terminal 3 at Harry Reid International.

"This inaugural flight represents an exciting continuation of Air France's expansion in the United States," said Nicolas Henin, general manager, North America at Air France-KLM. "We are proud to connect Las Vegas directly to Paris and our global network, offering travelers seamless access to destinations across Europe and beyond while delivering the elegance and service that define the Air France experience."

The new route is projected to bring approximately 27,000 seats per season and generate an estimated $34.7 million in direct economic impact and $57.5 million in total annual economic impact for the Las Vegas region. The service is the result of a multi-year collaboration among Air France, Harry Reid International, and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, with a goal of moving toward daily, year-round service.

"We're grateful to Air France for their partnership and commitment in connecting Las Vegas to Paris–Charles de Gaulle through nonstop service," said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "This new route further strengthens our international reach, making it even easier for travelers from France and across Europe to experience the unmatched energy and excitement of Las Vegas."

"LAS is delighted to welcome this new nonstop service between Las Vegas and Paris," said James C. Chrisley, Clark County director of aviation.