Animal Foundation Reports Over 1,000 Adoptions in March

The Animal Foundation has experienced its most successful month of March to date. They report 1,014 adoptions, 363 animals going to foster parents, and 390 animals being transferred to rescue organizations.

Officials credited the milestone to the combined efforts of staff, volunteers, foster families, rescue partners, and community donors. Throughout March, 332 people provided volunteer service, resulting in a cumulative total of 4,896 hours worked.

Beyond adoptions and transfers, the foundation extended its reach into the broader community through its pet food pantry, which supported 1,580 families during the month.

The record-setting numbers come as The Animal Foundation continues to expand its network of placement options for shelter animals. Earlier this month, Fox5 Vegas reported the foundation flew more than 30 shelter animals to Utah to be made available for adoption, illustrating the organization's efforts to find homes beyond the Las Vegas Valley.