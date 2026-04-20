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Busch Light Apple Returns to Stores Nationwide by End of April

This apple-flavored brew has won over drinkers since 2020, when it first appeared.

Busch Light Apple
Image Courtesy Anheuser-Busch

Anheuser-Busch will stock shelves with Busch Light Apple again before May arrives. This apple-flavored brew has won over drinkers since 2020, when it first appeared.

According to a news release, no single date exists for the rollout across all locations. Some shops might receive shipments before others do. Stock won't last long. Buyers can grab six-packs, 12-packs, and other sizes while they're around.

This won't stick around forever, so people who want it should check stores often or move fast when bottles appear. Past releases vanished from coolers within days as fans rushed to grab cases before they disappeared.

Last May, "Bapple" moved 1.2 million cases in its opening month. That beat every other brand's first-month numbers, according to company figures.

Why do people like it? The drink delivers a sweet, fruity punch but finishes like a light beer. It manages to taste like apples without abandoning what makes beer taste like beer. That balance is rare.

Calorie counts sit lower than most hard ciders. The flavor leans toward beer instead of cider, which matters to those who want apple notes without crossing into cider territory.

Want to track it down? Head to busch.com/locator. Pick "BUSCH LT APPLE" from the menu, type in your ZIP code, and the tool will reveal which nearby retailers carry it once distribution begins this month.

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