Good Pie to Open Third Location at Red Rock Casino Food Court in May

Good Pie, the Las Vegas-born Brooklyn-style pizzeria, is bringing its celebrated pies to Summerlin with a new location inside Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa's food court. The shop, opening Monday, May 11, marks the brand's third location in Southern Nevada, joining its Arts District and Henderson outposts.

"Opening inside Red Rock isn't just another location for us, it's a strategic move into one of the fastest-growing and most community-driven parts of Las Vegas," founder Vincent Rotolo said in a statement. "Las Vegas is evolving and so is the way people dine, and this concept is designed to meet that moment."

The Red Rock site will sell slices and full pizzas for both dine-in and takeout, and will use a conveyor-belt oven system to ensure consistent product quality across pizza styles. The new shop will also offer a location-specific White Pie Remix made with seven cheeses and garnished with lemon zest, crushed red pepper, and olive oil.

To mark the occasion, Good Pie is hosting an opening celebration on May 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first three guests in line will receive free pizza for a year. Ongoing raffles throughout the event will award prizes including $30 gift cards, a pizza party for 10, and branded swag.