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Good Pie to Open Third Location at Red Rock Casino Food Court in May

Good Pie, the Las Vegas-born Brooklyn-style pizzeria, is bringing its celebrated pies to Summerlin with a new location inside Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa’s food court. The shop, opening…

Jennifer Eggleston
New York style Margherita pizza with fresh mozzarella and basil leaves
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Good Pie, the Las Vegas-born Brooklyn-style pizzeria, is bringing its celebrated pies to Summerlin with a new location inside Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa's food court. The shop, opening Monday, May 11, marks the brand's third location in Southern Nevada, joining its Arts District and Henderson outposts.

"Opening inside Red Rock isn't just another location for us, it's a strategic move into one of the fastest-growing and most community-driven parts of Las Vegas," founder Vincent Rotolo said in a statement. "Las Vegas is evolving and so is the way people dine, and this concept is designed to meet that moment."

The Red Rock site will sell slices and full pizzas for both dine-in and takeout, and will use a conveyor-belt oven system to ensure consistent product quality across pizza styles. The new shop will also offer a location-specific White Pie Remix made with seven cheeses and garnished with lemon zest, crushed red pepper, and olive oil.

To mark the occasion, Good Pie is hosting an opening celebration on May 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The first three guests in line will receive free pizza for a year. Ongoing raffles throughout the event will award prizes including $30 gift cards, a pizza party for 10, and branded swag.

Good Pie was founded in 2018 by Rotolo, an internationally recognized pizzaiolo who built the brand around New York traditions, offering Brooklyn-style round pies, grandma, Sicilian, Detroit-style, and gluten-free options. The Red Rock opening extends the pizzeria's footprint into one of the Las Vegas Valley's fastest-growing communities.

FoodLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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