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Join Henderson’s City Nature Challenge 2026

The City of Henderson is inviting residents to participate in the City Nature Challenge 2026, a global initiative that encourages communities to explore and document local biodiversity using the iNaturalist…

Jennifer Eggleston
Kit Fox Las Vegas NV Family
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The City of Henderson is inviting residents to participate in the City Nature Challenge 2026, a global initiative that encourages communities to explore and document local biodiversity using the iNaturalist app.

The challenge serves as a habitat survey, sometimes called a bioblitz, in which participants photograph plants and wildlife and upload their observations to iNaturalist. The City Nature Challenge 2026 offers Henderson residents a fun and engaging way to connect with nature while contributing to scientific research, supporting the city's goals for open space, sustainability, and community engagement.

The main event takes place Friday, April 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at three locations: Pittman Wash, Arroyo Grande Sports Complex, and Cornerstone Park.

Two virtual prep sessions will also be held — April 16 and April 23, each from 4 to 5:30 p.m. — to help participants get started with iNaturalist.

Residents unable to attend the in-person event can still take part. Photos of plants and wildlife taken anywhere in Henderson can be uploaded to iNaturalist during the observation window, which runs from April 24 through April 27.

The City Nature Challenge is the largest community science biodiversity census in the world. Henderson's participation aligns with the broader Clark County effort, which also includes separate events in the Reno-Sparks area and Elko County.

For more information, visit cityofhenderson.com.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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