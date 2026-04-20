John Bush Open to Multi-Vocalist Anthrax Show With Belladonna, Turbin

Ex-Anthrax singer John Bush said he wants to join a show with three vocalists: him, current Anthrax frontman Joey Belladonna, and the band's first-ever singer, Neil Turbin. Each would sing tracks from when they led the band, just like Helloween did with their reunion.

"I think it was really cool what Helloween did with all that. I think it's a very creative, and it was something that I think I would like to do that," Bush told The Metal Voice. "I think that probably the person that would have to be convinced would be Joey, quite frankly. And I understand whatever his perspective is on it, whether he doesn't or does wanna do it. It's up to him, really. And the band, of course."

Bush knows everyone must say yes. "But I think everybody would have to feel like 'I'm in'. Or not. And if you're not, then don't do it by any means," he said.

The Armored Saint singer played three "Celebrating The Songs Of Anthrax" concerts last December. He sang from all four records he made with the group: Sound Of White Noise, Stomp 442, Volume 8: The Threat Is Real, and We've Come For You All.

Category 7 musicians Phil Demmel, Mike Orlando, and Jason Bittner backed Bush on stage, plus Armored Saint bassist Joey Vera. The shows crushed it; he sold every last vinyl he'd gotten from Megaforce Records.

Neil Turbin sang on the band's first album, 1984's Fistful Of Metal, before Joey Belladonna took over. Belladonna led the mic through several records, including Among The Living. Bush handled vocals between 1992 and 2005 until Belladonna returned in 2010.