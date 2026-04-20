Enter to win a $200 Amazon Gift Card

Mother’s Day is almost here, and what better way to celebrate the special moms in your life than with a gift they can truly choose?

The Made for Mom Sweepstakes gives one lucky newsletter subscriber a $200 Amazon Gift Card—perfect for picking out something she’ll love. From cozy home essentials and beauty favorites to books, gadgets, and fashion finds, this prize makes it easy to show appreciation for everything she does.

Imagine the smile on her face when she receives exactly what she’s been wanting—or discovering something new she’ll adore. This contest is all about love, thoughtfulness, and celebration.

This is a multimarket contest available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.

How to Enter:

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the contest email with your entry link. If you don't see the contest sign up, keep scrolling, it's there! Open the newsletter and click the special link inside to access the official entry form. Fill out the form, submit your entry, and you’re in the running!