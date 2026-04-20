Punk Rock Museum Hosted Book Discussion With Band Members

The Punk Rock Museum hosted a book discussion and signing on Sunday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m. featuring punk rock figures Pete Koller of Sick of It All, author and editor Howie Abrams, author Rob Rufus of Blacklist Royals, and Jaret Reddick of Bowling for Soup.

The event was part of a broader April programming slate at the museum, which also featured celebrity-guided tours with Koller and Reddick available April 17-19. The museum regularly hosts tours led by notable figures from the punk rock world.

Koller is co-author of The Blood and the Sweat, a memoir chronicling the history of Sick of It All. Rufus is the author of Die Young With Me, a punk rock memoir re-released in a deluxe anniversary audio format. Abrams, a music author and editor, is also a producer on Heavy Healing, a documentary that screened at the museum on April 18, exploring how heavy music supports personal recovery.