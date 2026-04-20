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Punk Rock Museum Hosted Book Discussion With Band Members

The Punk Rock Museum hosted a book discussion and signing on Sunday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m. featuring punk rock figures Pete Koller of Sick of It All, author and…

Jennifer Eggleston
HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 19: Musician Jaret Reddick of "Bowling for Soup", performs during a concert, prior to the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Ford 400, on November 19, 2006 at Homestead-Miami Superspeedway in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images for NASCAR)
(Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images for NASCAR)

The Punk Rock Museum hosted a book discussion and signing on Sunday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m. featuring punk rock figures Pete Koller of Sick of It All, author and editor Howie Abrams, author Rob Rufus of Blacklist Royals, and Jaret Reddick of Bowling for Soup.

The event was part of a broader April programming slate at the museum, which also featured celebrity-guided tours with Koller and Reddick available April 17-19. The museum regularly hosts tours led by notable figures from the punk rock world.

Koller is co-author of The Blood and the Sweat, a memoir chronicling the history of Sick of It All. Rufus is the author of Die Young With Me, a punk rock memoir re-released in a deluxe anniversary audio format. Abrams, a music author and editor, is also a producer on Heavy Healing, a documentary that screened at the museum on April 18, exploring how heavy music supports personal recovery.

The Punk Rock Museum is located at 1422 Western Ave., between the Arts District and I-15, with tickets starting at $39. The Vegas2Go app is available as a free travel guide to Las Vegas activities.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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