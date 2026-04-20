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Red Lobster Brings Back ‘Endless Shrimp’ Promotion

For a limited time only, Red Lobster is bringing back its “Endless Shrimp” promotion. This return comes two years after the seafood chain filed for bankruptcy in 2024. Reports announced…

Randi Moultrie

For a limited time only, Red Lobster is bringing back its "Endless Shrimp" promotion. This return comes two years after the seafood chain filed for bankruptcy in 2024.

Reports announced the deal on April 20 in a press release. In 2024, the seafood chain suggested an $11 million loss from the shrimp deal in their bankruptcy report. Now, just two years later, the infamous deal is back. The restaurant's deal is one of its most popular draws when it comes to customers.

The popular chain filed for bankruptcy after a major loss in the third quarter of 2023. The restaurant stated that the Endless Shrimp deal led to popularity during the promotion, but there was a lack of increased traffic after. The deal was permanently added to the menu in June 2023, but it did not help with an increase in funds. But, after a successful rebrand following the bankruptcy, the deal is back.

The "Endless Shrimp" deal is only available for a limited time at participating locations.

"This is about putting our guests first and bringing back something they truly love," Red Lobster CEO Damola Adamolekun said in a statement. "Endless Shrimp has been a part of Red Lobster's legacy for 20 years, and our guests have never stopped asking for it. We're excited to bring it back, for a limited time, in a way that works for our business today and honors what made it special from the beginning. Because when our fans talk, we listen.”

Red Lobster will also be introducing a new shrimp flavor during this time. The 'Marry Me' shrimp will make its way to menus. The item features shrimp in a tomato cream sauce with a garlic herb crumble.

Ready to give the Endless Shrimp another try? Head to Red Lobster to find a location closest to you.

Food
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
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