ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Slipknot Drummer Casagrande Performs at Europe Drum Show in Germany

Eloy Casagrande took the stage at The Europe Drum Show in Friedrichshafen, Germany, on April 11, 2026. Fans can watch videos of what the Slipknot member did that day through…

Laura Adkins
Eloy Casagrande of Sepultura performs at Palco Mundo at Cidade do Rock on October 4, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Wagner Meier / Stringer via Getty Images

Eloy Casagrande took the stage at The Europe Drum Show in Friedrichshafen, Germany, on April 11, 2026. Fans can watch videos of what the Slipknot member did that day through Chaoszine.

When Casagrande was seven, his mother gave him a toy drum. He got a drum kit a year later. Aquiles Priester, another Brazilian drummer, became his teacher.

Casagrande was just 13 when he won the Batuka International Drummer Fest in 2004. Vera Figueiredo sponsored the competition. The next year brought another win, this time at Modern Drummer's Undiscovered Drummer Contest 2005 in New Jersey. That victory led to a tour across the United States.

In November 2011, Casagrande stepped in for Jean Dolabella at Sepultura. He became the second youngest person to play in the band. Three albums came out during his time with them, then he left in February 2024. Greyson Nekrutman took his spot, and he's eleven years younger.

Casagrande has played with many groups over the years. Post-hardcore/metalcore band Gloria had him on drums. So did Brazilian Christian metal band Iahweh. He teamed up with power metal vocalist Andre Matos and guitarist João Hanysz, as well. They called their project Casagrande & Hanysz.

Chaoszine wrote, "Slipknot formally announced in April 2024 that Casagrande will take Jay Weinberg's place as the band's drummer. On April 25, 2024, he performed with the band for the first time at Pappy & Harriet's Palace in California, USA. Eloy Casagrande won the 2024 Readers' Poll for Best Metal Drummer from Modern Drummer magazine the year he joined the group."

Eloy CasagrandeSlipknot
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs onstage during The 33rd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2024 at The Kia Forum on December 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
MusicBilly Corgan Refuses to Use AI in Music Creation, Calls Technology ‘Deal With the Devil’Laura Adkins
KISS are heading back to Las Vegas with another round of the KISS Kruise: Landlocked in Vegas. Here are the details.
MusicKISS Shares Details of 2026 Edition of KISS KruiseAnne Erickson
Black Label Society's new album, Engines of Demolition, features a song called "Ozzy's Song" that's in honor of the late Ozzy Osbourne.
MusicZakk Wylde Opens Up About Ozzy Tribute SongAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect