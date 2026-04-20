Slipknot Drummer Casagrande Performs at Europe Drum Show in Germany

Eloy Casagrande took the stage at The Europe Drum Show in Friedrichshafen, Germany, on April 11, 2026. Fans can watch videos of what the Slipknot member did that day through Chaoszine.

When Casagrande was seven, his mother gave him a toy drum. He got a drum kit a year later. Aquiles Priester, another Brazilian drummer, became his teacher.

Casagrande was just 13 when he won the Batuka International Drummer Fest in 2004. Vera Figueiredo sponsored the competition. The next year brought another win, this time at Modern Drummer's Undiscovered Drummer Contest 2005 in New Jersey. That victory led to a tour across the United States.

In November 2011, Casagrande stepped in for Jean Dolabella at Sepultura. He became the second youngest person to play in the band. Three albums came out during his time with them, then he left in February 2024. Greyson Nekrutman took his spot, and he's eleven years younger.

Casagrande has played with many groups over the years. Post-hardcore/metalcore band Gloria had him on drums. So did Brazilian Christian metal band Iahweh. He teamed up with power metal vocalist Andre Matos and guitarist João Hanysz, as well. They called their project Casagrande & Hanysz.