This Day in Rock History: April 20
April 20 has had its share of interesting rock-related events throughout the years. It’s when Deep Purple first stepped on stage as a band, Aerosmith released their huge comeback album,…
April 20 has had its share of interesting rock-related events throughout the years. It's when Deep Purple first stepped on stage as a band, Aerosmith released their huge comeback album, and some of the world's best musicians gathered to commemorate the late Freddie Mercury. These are just some of the things that happened on this day in rock history.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
We celebrate some significant debuts on April 20. Some of them are:
- 1968: Deep Purple made their live debut at Vestpoppen in Parkskolen, Taastrup, Denmark, at the start of their first Scandinavian tour. Their lineup, which would go through multiple changes throughout the years, consisted of frontman Rod Evans, guitarist Richie Blackmore, organist John Lord, bassist Nick Simper, and drummer Ian Paice, who is the only one that's still in the band.
- 1973: The Who frontman released his self-titled debut solo album via Track Records in the UK and MCA Records in the US. Recorded during a hiatus in The Who's schedule, the album was poorly received by both critics and the general public.
Cultural Milestones
Today's culture-related moments in rock history include:
- 1973: Ex-Beatle George Harrison joined comedy group Monty Python on stage at New York's City Center. He was dressed as a Canadian Mountie and was recognized by a few members of the audience despite not being mentioned in the show's promotional materials.
- 1947: Guitarist Steve Marriott tragically passed away aged only 44. He co-founded the Small Faces in 1965 and then joined Humble Pie alongside Peter Frampton, enjoying great success with both bands.
Notable Recordings and Performances
April 20 is also the anniversary of a few memorable recordings and concerts:
- 1968: The Rolling Stones recorded their iconic "Jumpin' Jack Flash" at London's Olympic Studios. It signaled a return to their blues-rock roots after a few experimental albums, and made it to No. 21 on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.
- 1992: The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert took place at Wembley Stadium in London, England, to celebrate the legendary Queen frontman, who had died the year before. Surviving members, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon, organized the show to raise AIDS awareness and played Queen songs alongside a star-studded lineup that included huge names like Elton John, Guns N' Roses, Metallica, David Bowie, George Michael, and Robert Plant.
- 1993: Aerosmith released their eleventh studio album, Get a Grip, via Geffen Records. It was a huge commercial success for the band, reaching the top of the US Billboard 200 albums chart and selling over 20 million copies worldwide, which makes it Aerosmith's most successful album to date.
- 1998: Ex-Led Zeppelin members Robert Plant and Jimmy Page released their only studio album as a duo, Walking into Clarksdale, through Atlantic Records. It peaked at No. 3 on the UK albums chart, and the single "Most High" was awarded a GRAMMY for Best Hard Rock Performance.
From memorable shows to huge album releases, April 20 had it all. Join us again tomorrow as we discover the most important things that happened on that day in rock history.