Youth Football Camp in Vegas Offers Free Heart Screenings, Expands Safety Initiatives

Nearly 500 young athletes ages 6 to 16 took the field at Liberty High School on Saturday for a four-hour youth football camp led by Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty. Hosted by FlexWork Sports in partnership with Vegas for Athletes, the event combined on-field instruction, mentorship, and skill-building drills with a broader push for youth athlete health and safety.

Jeanty remained an active presence throughout the camp, working alongside coaches at stations and offering one-on-one encouragement to players across all age groups.

Beyond football fundamentals, Vegas for Athletes provided free on-site heart screenings for all campers to help detect potential cardiac issues early. The nonprofit plans to expand the effort during the upcoming Vegas Summer Games, where every registered youth athlete will receive a complimentary screening as part of the event's wellness program.

"Our goal is simple," said VFA Executive Director Troy Roques. "We hope to have every athlete to step onto the field screened, informed, and confident in their health and safety."

Families who missed Saturday's screenings will have two additional opportunities to attend sessions hosted by Vegas for Athletes at NYS Center Academy, 6370 S. Pioneer Way. Sessions are scheduled for Saturday, April 25, and Saturday, May 6, both from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.