AREA15 to Host Geek Culture Extravaganza: Gaming, Music & Cosplay

The Senpai Squad is teaming up with LVL UP Expo for a Friday opening party at AREA15 on April 24, running from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event is restricted to attendees 18 and older, with tickets available online only — no tickets will be sold at the door.

The party is at The Portal inside AREA15 Las Vegas, featuring sounds by Kotori, Assertive, Find the Rabbit, Hyperlock, and Romar. General admission tickets start at $32.65, inclusive of taxes, service fees, and 15% gratuity on food and beverage. VIP admission, which includes expedited entry and an elevated viewing area, is available for $87.15 for guests 21 and older.

This event is about video games, music, and cosplay. Attendees will be able to enjoy all aspects of otaku and the wider world of geek culture, and interact with other attendees who share similar interests.

LVL UP Expo 2026 runs April 24–26 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The multi-genre fandom event brings together competitors, collectors, and fans across gaming, cosplay, and pop culture programming.