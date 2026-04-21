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AREA15 to Host Geek Culture Extravaganza: Gaming, Music & Cosplay

The Senpai Squad is teaming up with LVL UP Expo for a Friday opening party at AREA15 on April 24, running from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event is…

Jennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 23: Cosplayers pose during 2025 Anime NYC presents Ani Mode at Javits Center on August 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
(Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The Senpai Squad is teaming up with LVL UP Expo for a Friday opening party at AREA15 on April 24, running from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event is restricted to attendees 18 and older, with tickets available online only — no tickets will be sold at the door.

The party is at The Portal inside AREA15 Las Vegas, featuring sounds by Kotori, Assertive, Find the Rabbit, Hyperlock, and Romar. General admission tickets start at $32.65, inclusive of taxes, service fees, and 15% gratuity on food and beverage. VIP admission, which includes expedited entry and an elevated viewing area, is available for $87.15 for guests 21 and older.

This event is about video games, music, and cosplay. Attendees will be able to enjoy all aspects of otaku and the wider world of geek culture, and interact with other attendees who share similar interests.

LVL UP Expo 2026 runs April 24–26 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The multi-genre fandom event brings together competitors, collectors, and fans across gaming, cosplay, and pop culture programming.

AREA15 is located at 3215 S. Rancho Drive. Las Vegas events can be canceled; attendees should confirm details directly with the venue. The Vegas2Go app is available as a free download and serves as a local entertainment guide.

Area15eventsLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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