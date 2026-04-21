Beck Releases Haunting New Single, Unveils 2026 Tour Dates

Beck surprised the music world this week by releasing a new, haunting ballad in "Ride Lonesome," and now, he's doing it again. On Tuesday, the eight-time Grammy Award winner announced full-fledged, 25-date tour to go along with the new tune, dubbed the Ride Lonesome Tour, stopping through theaters and amphitheaters this fall.

The Ride Lonesome Tour is slated to being on Sept. 16 at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre and take the alternative rocker through major venues throughout North America before wrapping up on Oct. 31 at The Truth in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets for Beck's Ride Lonesome Tour go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, April 24, at 10 a.m. local time. For information, head to Beck's official website.

As for the new single, Beck produced "Ride Lonesome," and Nigel Godrich mixed the rich-sounding track. "From the resonant acoustic guitar strains of its opening to the emotional peaks of its final chorus, this long-awaited new original composition is the first indication of a different yet familiar direction for Beck in the year ahead," a press release boasts.

Beck's Influence on Alternative Music Is Evident

Beck has always felt like the musician in the corner changing the temperature of the room without noticing it it. Alternative music in the '90s was already an eclectic collision of sounds, but he made that feel natural, bringing hip-hop dust, folk bones, noise and funk all stitched together. "Loser" could have been a fluke, but it was so much more than that.