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Beck Releases Haunting New Single, Unveils 2026 Tour Dates

Beck surprised the music world this week by releasing a new, haunting ballad in “Ride Lonesome,” and now, he’s doing it again. On Tuesday, the eight-time Grammy Award winner announced…

Anne Erickson
Beck surprised the music world this week by releasing a new, haunting ballad in "Ride Lonesome," and now, he's doing it again
Rich Polk via Getty Images

Beck surprised the music world this week by releasing a new, haunting ballad in "Ride Lonesome," and now, he's doing it again. On Tuesday, the eight-time Grammy Award winner announced full-fledged, 25-date tour to go along with the new tune, dubbed the Ride Lonesome Tour, stopping through theaters and amphitheaters this fall.

The Ride Lonesome Tour is slated to being on Sept. 16 at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre and take the alternative rocker through major venues throughout North America before wrapping up on Oct. 31 at The Truth in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets for Beck's Ride Lonesome Tour go on sale to the general public starting on Friday, April 24, at 10 a.m. local time. For information, head to Beck's official website.

As for the new single, Beck produced "Ride Lonesome," and Nigel Godrich mixed the rich-sounding track. "From the resonant acoustic guitar strains of its opening to the emotional peaks of its final chorus, this long-awaited new original composition is the first indication of a different yet familiar direction for Beck in the year ahead," a press release boasts.

Beck's Influence on Alternative Music Is Evident

Beck has always felt like the musician in the corner changing the temperature of the room without noticing it it. Alternative music in the '90s was already an eclectic collision of sounds, but he made that feel natural, bringing hip-hop dust, folk bones, noise and funk all stitched together. "Loser" could have been a fluke, but it was so much more than that.

From the get-go- Beck had range. Odelay kicked it offer, Sea Change lingered and Morning Phase took it to the next level. These releases all had different moods but the same restless instinct. He made it okay for alternative music to be different than just pure grunge and to resist branding before branding ate everything.

Beck
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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