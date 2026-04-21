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Cowabunga Vegas Opens Two Waterparks for 2026 Season with Weekend Hours

Cowabunga Vegas Waterparks has opened for the 2026 season in Southern Nevada, with Cowabunga Bay Waterpark in Henderson and Cowabunga Canyon Waterpark in Summerlin welcoming guests back with early-season weekend…

Jennifer Eggleston
PHU QUOC, VIETNAM - MARCH 19: Tourists are seen at the aqua park at Sunworld Hon Thom Phu Quoc is seen on March 19, 2026 in Phu Quoc Vietnam. Vietnam recorded its strongest tourism year on record in 2025, welcoming 21.17 million international visitors (up over 20% year-over-year), which is the highest number of international visitors ever recorded in Vietnam. Vietnam's tourism authority has set a target of 25 million international visitors in 2026. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)
(Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

Cowabunga Vegas Waterparks has opened for the 2026 season in Southern Nevada, with Cowabunga Bay Waterpark in Henderson and Cowabunga Canyon Waterpark in Summerlin welcoming guests back with early-season weekend hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Memorial Day weekend.

Known for thrilling water slides, wave pools, lazy rivers, and family-friendly attractions, the parks offer something for visitors of all ages as temperatures begin to rise in Las Vegas. The 2026 season will feature a lineup of special events, including the Special Olympics Polar Plunge, Family Glow in the Park Nights, Family Night Slides, and more.

Cowabunga Bay in Henderson features 25 attractions, a 1,200-foot lazy river, and nearly half a million gallons of water throughout the park. Cowabunga Canyon in Summerlin offers 30 attractions, a 260,000-gallon wave pool, and a 1,100-foot lazy river. Both parks are scheduled to operate 125 days during the 2026 season.

Tickets, season passes, and additional information are available at CowabungaVegas.com.

HendersonLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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