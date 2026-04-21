David Byrne Electrifies Coachella 2026 With Talking Heads Classics

David Byrne delivered a 13-song performance at Coachella on April 11. He mixed Talking Heads hits with pieces from his 2025 solo record Who Is the Sky? The show took place at the Outdoor Theatre in Indio, California.

The 73-year-old took command in his trademark orange jumpsuit, flanked by dancers and a complete backing group.

Before launching into "What Is the Reason for It?," the artist quoted wisdom from actor-director John Cameron Mitchell. "Love and kindness are the most punk thing we can do right now," David Byrne said, according to Rolling Stone.

Critics ranked the show among the weekend's finest. Vulture declared the performance "so good" it demanded instant viewing, describing his presence as "unforgettable." They observed that the 73-year-old surpassed performers "less than half his age" in vigor and creativity.

The evening concluded with "Once in a Lifetime" before "Burning Down the House" closed things out. Younger attendees discovering his catalog responded with fervor to the theatrical presentation and movement work.