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David Byrne Electrifies Coachella 2026 With Talking Heads Classics

David Byrne delivered a 13-song performance at Coachella on April 11. He mixed Talking Heads hits with pieces from his 2025 solo record Who Is the Sky? The show took…

Dan Teodorescu
David Byrne performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

David Byrne delivered a 13-song performance at Coachella on April 11. He mixed Talking Heads hits with pieces from his 2025 solo record Who Is the Sky? The show took place at the Outdoor Theatre in Indio, California.

The 73-year-old took command in his trademark orange jumpsuit, flanked by dancers and a complete backing group.

Opening with "Everybody Laughs" from his recent LP, Byrne shifted into choreographed movements for each number that followed. His group delivered beloved tracks like "Psycho Killer," "And She Was," "This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody)," plus "Once in a Lifetime," which prompted thousands to sing along.

Byrne also performed "Strange Overtones," a Brian Eno collaboration from 2008, alongside newer compositions "When We Are Singing" and "What Is the Reason for It?" pulled from his latest release.

Before launching into "What Is the Reason for It?," the artist quoted wisdom from actor-director John Cameron Mitchell. "Love and kindness are the most punk thing we can do right now," David Byrne said, according to Rolling Stone

Critics ranked the show among the weekend's finest. Vulture declared the performance "so good" it demanded instant viewing, describing his presence as "unforgettable." They observed that the 73-year-old surpassed performers "less than half his age" in vigor and creativity.

The evening concluded with "Once in a Lifetime" before "Burning Down the House" closed things out. Younger attendees discovering his catalog responded with fervor to the theatrical presentation and movement work.

Byrne will perform at European festivals in June 2026. Confirmed stops include Latitude, Open'er, Bilbao BBK, Mad Cool, and Roskilde. All dates are listed on his official website.

CoachellaDavid ByrneTalking Heads
Dan TeodorescuWriter
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