Legacy Club Hosts Mother’s Day Rooftop Event With Mimosas and Bouquet Station
Legacy Club, the rooftop cocktail lounge atop Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas, will host “Bouquets & Bubbles,” a Mother’s Day celebration, on Sunday, May 10, from noon…
Legacy Club, the rooftop cocktail lounge atop Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas, will host "Bouquets & Bubbles," a Mother's Day celebration, on Sunday, May 10, from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person, plus Live Entertainment Tax.
The afternoon will feature bottomless mimosas made with Lallier Champagne, live DJ music, a Bloom Bar by Lulu's Blooms, and a permanent jewelry station by Luxe Linx.
At the Bloom Bar, guests can choose from fresh, seasonal stems to design and take home a custom floral arrangement. The permanent jewelry station offers bracelets, necklaces, rings, and anklets, each custom-fitted and welded on-site as a lasting keepsake. Permanent jewelry is an optional add-on and is not included in the ticket price.
Guests who make a purchase at any activation will be entered for a chance to win a special surprise at Stadium Swim, Circa's year-round pool amphitheater. VIP tables are also available, and the event is open to guests 21 and over.
The Vegas2Go app serves as a guide to eating, playing, shopping, and partying throughout Las Vegas and is available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. For tickets and more information, visit circalasvegas.com.