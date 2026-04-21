Legacy Club Hosts Mother’s Day Rooftop Event With Mimosas and Bouquet Station

Legacy Club, the rooftop cocktail lounge atop Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas, will host "Bouquets & Bubbles," a Mother's Day celebration, on Sunday, May 10, from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person, plus Live Entertainment Tax.

The afternoon will feature bottomless mimosas made with Lallier Champagne, live DJ music, a Bloom Bar by Lulu's Blooms, and a permanent jewelry station by Luxe Linx.

At the Bloom Bar, guests can choose from fresh, seasonal stems to design and take home a custom floral arrangement. The permanent jewelry station offers bracelets, necklaces, rings, and anklets, each custom-fitted and welded on-site as a lasting keepsake. Permanent jewelry is an optional add-on and is not included in the ticket price.

Guests who make a purchase at any activation will be entered for a chance to win a special surprise at Stadium Swim, Circa's year-round pool amphitheater. VIP tables are also available, and the event is open to guests 21 and over.