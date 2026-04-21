Megadeth Founder Says His Guitar Work Shaped All Four Bands in Thrash Metal’s Big Four

Dave Mustaine said that his guitar techniques rippled through Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax during thrash metal's formative years. The Megadeth architect discussed how he molded the sonic identity of each group within the Big Four.

"I've been very influential with the guitar with these three bands," Mustaine said. "I wrote music in Metallica, and I wrote music in Megadeth."

Mustaine served as Metallica's lead guitarist in 1982 and 1983. After they split, he launched Megadeth. In 1984, Mustaine collaborated with Slayer's Kerry King. King performed live with Megadeth briefly before returning to his main band.

"Kerry and I played together, and I showed him how to play Megadeth songs, which was before they started having all their pivotal records," Mustaine said. "Kerry and I had a really great time together."

Mustaine thinks he left his mark on Anthrax, too. After Scott Ian and his bandmates met him and the Metallica crew in New York, they shifted their approach.

"Their first record was very different from the record they made after they met me and the guys in Metallica," Mustaine said. "So I think that's great. I love all those bands."

Megadeth will resume touring soon. South America and Mexico come first, followed by Sonic Temple on May 17 in Columbus, Ohio. The trek will continue through Europe during June and July, hitting Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, France, Turkey, Finland, Kazakhstan, Greece, and Portugal.