MGK and Fred Durst Drop Collaboration Single Tuesday With Music Video

Machine Gun Kelly released "FIX UR FACE" on April 21. The track pairs him with Limp Bizkit lead singer Fred Durst. Sam Cahill directed the music video, which arrived on streaming platforms at the same time.

Crews filmed the video in seven cities while MGK toured: Berlin, Dublin, London, Prague, Munich, Nashville, and Los Angeles. The Nashville shoot finished just weeks ago.

MGK debuted the track at Perth's RAC Arena during his Lost Americana tour stop. "I called up my friend Fred Durst," he told fans packed in the venue, according to Kerrang!. "I said, 'Sir, drop something on this.' What he dropped, the rest is history."

This pairing bridges early 2000s nu metal with modern alternative sounds. Durst earned a GRAMMY nomination through his work with Limp Bizkit.

MGK teased "FIX UR FACE" during shows across Europe before debuting it in Australia. The Lost Americana tour will return to the United States with Wiz Khalifa. The first stop will happen at Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland, California, on May 15.

MGK will also play at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin on May 22, Lakewood Amphitheatre in Atlanta on May 29, and more than a dozen cities in between.