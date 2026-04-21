Nevada Posts Fastest Job Growth Rate in Nation Despite Third-Highest Unemployment
Nevada logged the fastest annual employment growth in the nation in February 2026, with total nonfarm payrolls reaching 1,605,200. That is up 1,500 from January and 34,500 jobs, or 2.2%,…
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 5.3% in February, above the national rate of 4.4%. Nevada ranked third-highest for unemployment nationally as of January 2026, behind California and Delaware at 5.4%, with New Jersey and Oregon at 5.2%. Nevada's labor force expanded by 3,829 to 1,698,029, with 2,962 people gaining employment and 867 entering unemployment, leaving 90,149 total unemployed — up 1,288 from a year earlier.
Leisure and hospitality led February's monthly job gains with 1,600 new positions, followed by construction with 1,000. Professional and business services, trade, transport, and utilities posted losses. The Las Vegas MSA reached a historic seasonally adjusted employment peak of 1,172,900 in February. Year-over-year Las Vegas gains were driven by education and health services and professional and business services, with additional contributions from trade, transport and utilities, and leisure and hospitality; financial activities and other services declined.
Las Vegas added 1,100 jobs month over month (0.1%) and 25,100 year over year (2.2%). Reno-Sparks grew by 1,000 jobs month over month (0.3%) and 6,300 year over year (2.2%). Carson City declined by 200 jobs month over month. Unemployment claims improved in February, with 10,745 initial claims — down 2,181 from January — average weekly benefits of $505.59, total benefits paid of $44.7 million, and an exhaustion rate of 42.35%.
Relevant Nevada labor market data and dashboards are available at nevadaworkforce.com.