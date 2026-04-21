Recording Studio Where Def Leppard, Iron Maiden Recorded Albums in Jeopardy

A recording studio where a variety of great bands, including Def Leppard and Iron Maiden, have recorded their albums is in jeopardy of "demolition and redevelopment."

Wouldn't it be sad to see a piece of music history torn down? If you think the answer to that question is "yes," then you may be able to help.

Online Petition Stands Up to Legendary Studio Getting Demolished

The studio's owner has started an online petition to try to stop the destruction of London's Battery Studios, which is dealing with the risk of redevelopment into an apartment building. It's the same studio where Def Leppard recorded their landmark 1981 album High 'n' Dry, including the hit "Pyromania," as well as where Black Sabbath recorded their 1975 release Sabotage. Other bands and artists that have recorded there include Whitesnake, Krokus, The Cars, The Stone Roses and Paul McCartney.

"Originally founded in 1967 as Morgan Studios, Battery Studios is not just a building—it is a cornerstone of the UK's musical heritage," the petition's wording states. "For decades, it has been a creative home to world-renowned artists including Sam Smith, Adele, Paul McCartney, and The Kinks. The music created within its walls has shaped global culture and helped define the UK as a world leader in music."

The petition continues, stating, "We are calling on the music industry, artists, and the public to stand together to protect this irreplaceable cultural landmark. The music created within its walls has shaped global culture and helped define the UK as a world leader in music."

They also note that what's happening to this studio isn't just exclusive to this space. "Across the UK, recording studios and creative spaces are being lost at an alarming rate. This trend poses a serious threat to the country’s creative infrastructure and long-term cultural and economic health."