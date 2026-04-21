This Day in Sports History: April 21

Sports in April include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, the first month of the MLB, The Masters, the NCAA Basketball title game, the NFL Draft, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, April 21 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from April 21 included:

1898: Phillies pitcher Bill Duggleby hit a grand slam in his first at-bat.

Phillies pitcher Bill Duggleby hit a grand slam in his first at-bat. 1904: Legendary center fielder Ty Cobb made his professional debut for Augusta in the South Atlantic League. The legendary Hall of Famer joined the Detroit Tigers the following season and played 24 seasons during his outstanding career.

Legendary center fielder Ty Cobb made his professional debut for Augusta in the South Atlantic League. The legendary Hall of Famer joined the Detroit Tigers the following season and played 24 seasons during his outstanding career. 1924 : In the 28th Boston Marathon, runner Clarence DeMar won for the third straight year.

: In the 28th Boston Marathon, runner Clarence DeMar won for the third straight year. 1934 : Senators catcher Moe Berg played in an American League record 117th consecutive errorless games.

: Senators catcher Moe Berg played in an American League record 117th consecutive errorless games. 1951 : In the NBA Championship, the Rochester Royals beat the New York Knicks 79-75, to take the series four games to three. It was also the first Finals appearance for both teams.

: In the NBA Championship, the Rochester Royals beat the New York Knicks 79-75, to take the series four games to three. It was also the first Finals appearance for both teams. 1952 : Boxer Rocky Marciano beat heavyweight boxer Gino Buonvino in the second round at Rhode Island Auditorium and got his 40th straight win.

: Boxer Rocky Marciano beat heavyweight boxer Gino Buonvino in the second round at Rhode Island Auditorium and got his 40th straight win. 1964 : Pirates and Cubs combined for nine home runs. Pirates won 8-5.

: Pirates and Cubs combined for nine home runs. Pirates won 8-5. 1989: Politician and future president George W. Bush and his ownership team bought the Texas Rangers baseball team on April 21.

Politician and future president George W. Bush and his ownership team bought the Texas Rangers baseball team on April 21. 1991 : Runner Rosa Mota won her fourth World Cup female marathon.

: Runner Rosa Mota won her fourth World Cup female marathon. 1996: The Chicago Bulls secured their 72nd victory, setting an NBA record that lasted until the Golden State Warriors won 73 games in the 2015-16 season.

The Chicago Bulls secured their 72nd victory, setting an NBA record that lasted until the Golden State Warriors won 73 games in the 2015-16 season. 1996: In the same season that the Bulls recorded 72 wins, Michael Jordan won his eighth scoring title, breaking Wilt Chamberlain's record of seven.

In the same season that the Bulls recorded 72 wins, Michael Jordan won his eighth scoring title, breaking Wilt Chamberlain's record of seven. 1996: While Jordan won the scoring title, Utah Jazz guard John Stockton secured the assists title for the ninth straight year, breaking Bob Cousy's record of eight consecutive titles.

While Jordan won the scoring title, Utah Jazz guard John Stockton secured the assists title for the ninth straight year, breaking Bob Cousy's record of eight consecutive titles. 2001: The Atlanta Falcons selected Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick with the first overall pick, changing the quarterback position in the NFL forever.

The Atlanta Falcons selected Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick with the first overall pick, changing the quarterback position in the NFL forever. 2007: Mixed martial arts legend Gabriel Gonzaga defeated Mirko Cro Cop in the headline event at UFC 70 in Manchester, England. He won with a head kick knockout, pulling off one of the most spectacular upsets and memorable finishes in UFC history.

Mixed martial arts legend Gabriel Gonzaga defeated Mirko Cro Cop in the headline event at UFC 70 in Manchester, England. He won with a head kick knockout, pulling off one of the most spectacular upsets and memorable finishes in UFC history. 2012: Chicago White Sox pitcher Phil Humber tossed a perfect game against the Seattle Mariners, marking the first perfect game in MLB in nearly two seasons and the 21st perfect game in baseball history.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Phil Humber tossed a perfect game against the Seattle Mariners, marking the first perfect game in MLB in nearly two seasons and the 21st perfect game in baseball history. 2012: UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones beat challenger and former champion Rashad Evans for his third consecutive title defense. Jones went on to become the most decorated light heavyweight champion of all time.

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones beat challenger and former champion Rashad Evans for his third consecutive title defense. Jones went on to become the most decorated light heavyweight champion of all time. 2018: Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea tossed a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox — the 48th no-hitter of the 21st century.

Three athletes who stood out on April 21 were Ty Cobb, Rocky Marciano, and Michael Vick.