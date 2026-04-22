Allegiant Stadium Wins 2026 Stadium of the Year at Pollstar Awards

The Allegiant Stadium has received the title of Pollstar's "Stadium of the Year" for 2026 (U.S. only) at the 37th Annual Pollstar Awards held this week in Los Angeles, California, at the Loews Hollywood Hotel. This award recognizes the stadium for its programming, guest experience, and contribution to live entertainment.

The Pollstar Awards, the only peer-voted live entertainment industry awards, recognize top tours, venues, and industry leaders across more than 40 categories. Allegiant Stadium competed against some of the nation's most iconic venues, including Fenway Park, MetLife Stadium, Nissan Stadium, SoFi Stadium, and Soldier Field.

"This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and partners, and to the fans and guests who make this venue so special," said Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of the Las Vegas Raiders. "Mark Davis built Allegiant Stadium with a vision to deliver world-class experiences at every touchpoint, from seamless entry and innovative technology to unforgettable moments on and off the field. We're proud to continue raising the bar and showcasing what Las Vegas can and has been delivering on a global stage."

"Being named Pollstar's 'Stadium of the Year' is an incredible honor and a reflection of the passion and pride the Allegiant Stadium team brings every day," said Andy Gorchov, general manager of Allegiant Stadium for Legends Global, which manages the stadium.

"Legends Global is proud to partner with the Raiders and the Las Vegas community to deliver world-class experiences that set the standard for our industry. We're grateful to the agents, promoters, artists, and athletes who trust us with their biggest events, and most importantly, to the fans who bring Allegiant Stadium to life," he continued.

Live music and entertainment events at Allegiant Stadium earned more than $281 million in gross revenue during the 2025 calendar year. Concerts included AC/DC, Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, Shakira, The Weeknd, Beyoncé, Chris Brown, and Paul McCartney. The year also included WrestleMania 41, the most successful WrestleMania in history, and championship boxing featuring Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford, which set new records for attendance and live-event revenue.

According to the Las Vegas Raiders Impact Report for 2025, 62% of visitors came to Las Vegas specifically for a live sporting, music, or entertainment event at Allegiant Stadium, resulting in an estimated $1.1 billion in economic impact.