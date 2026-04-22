Creed, Hoobaskank and Breaking Benjamin Head Up Summer of ’99 and Beyond Cruise

Creed are back together and going strong, and they've announced another edition of their Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise.

It's funny how sometimes, bands break up for a long time and it seems as if they'll never get back together again, but then they do, and it lasts forever. That's proving to be the case with Creed. The hard rock favorites continue to book shows back together as a band, and their latest is the 2027 edition of their Summer of '99 & Beyond Cruise.

This isn't the first time the member of Creed have booked a cruise. In fact, doing a cruise together is what initiated their reunion tours that have been happening for years now.

Creed and Hoobaskank Among Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise Performers

The fifth installment edition of the cruise will begin April 17, 2027, and take the band and passengers from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas, on the Norwegian Joy. In addition to Creed performing, special guests joining them for this cruise include Hoobastank, Breaking Benjamin, Fastball, Fuel, Our Lady Peace, Zach Myers of Shinedown, Sevendust, Sponge and Drowning Pool. So, it's a range of bands from the Creed era.

As for what the expect, during the cruise, Creed will perform two headlining sets on the ship's pool deck. Aside from live music from Creed and the other bands, attendees will take part in various cruise activities, as well as "signature artist experiences."

Those who act quickly will be rewarded, because the first 850 people to book a cabin will also score their choice of attending an exclusive 30-minute Creed acoustic set, a 30-minute Q&A with Breaking Benjamin or photo with the members of Creed.

It's proven to be a popular event. The last four Summer of 99 & Beyond cruises sold out.