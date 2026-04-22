Multi-Agency DUI Operation Results in 24 Arrests and 91 Citations Across Las Vegas

A weekend DUI enforcement operation involving the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and several partner agencies resulted in 25 arrests, 91 citations, 32 vehicles towed, and one firearm recovered, officials announced April 20.

Officers from LVMPD's Bolden and Downtown Area Commands, Traffic, 911 Communications, Henderson Police, Park Police, Nevada State Police, and on-scene phlebotomists participated in the blitz. Of the 25 arrests, 24 were DUI-related, and one was listed as "other."

Authorities also recovered one firearm during the operation. Officials emphasized that removing impaired drivers from the road remains central to protecting public safety across the Las Vegas valley.

"A reminder: we are towing vehicles and taking drivers off the road who are putting others at risk," LVMPD wrote. "Driving is a privilege, not a right."