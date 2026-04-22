ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Pearl Jam Continues Drummer Search Nearly a Year After Matt Cameron’s Exit

Pearl Jam still hasn’t found someone to replace drummer Matt Cameron. He left in July 2025 after 27 years with the band. Guitarist Mike McCready says they’re talking, but nothing…

Dan Teodorescu
Jeff Ament (L) and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam perform on stage as American Express Presents BST Hyde Park, in Hyde Park on July 08, 2022 in London, England.
Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Pearl Jam still hasn't found someone to replace drummer Matt Cameron. He left in July 2025 after 27 years with the band. Guitarist Mike McCready says they're talking, but nothing has been decided yet.

"I think I'm kind of done with the break," McCready told American Songwriter. "I would love to get out and play again, you know. … I'm ready to go out again whenever, you know, or start working on another record. We've just got to find a new drummer, you know? We don't have one."

The band hasn't performed since May 18, 2025, when they wrapped up their Dark Matter World Tour in Pittsburgh. Cameron announced he was leaving about two months later.

McCready explained how the group operates. They take their time. "We're in the process of just talking about it, and figuring out what our next move is. … I don't have anything concrete to tell you, because I don't know right now. … We move very, very slowly, and then when something happens, we move quickly. So, right now, we're kind of in our slow phase, like our Jurassic."

The co-founding guitarist knew during the tour that Cameron would be leaving. "I kind of knew at part of that, that was gonna happen," he said. "So, there was a heavy heart within that, but also emotionally significant and a fun tour."

McCready said band members are sharing ideas through texts and emails. Nothing solid yet. "If and when we finally get a drummer, we're gonna all get in a room together and just start creating new stuff," he said.

Pearl Jam released their studio album Dark Matter in 2024. McCready thinks everyone is probably writing music on their own, but he's been working on his graphic novel and rock opera, Farewell To Seasons. It comes out in October.

"When it comes time for Pearl Jam, I'll put on that hat and start working on that," he said.

Matt CameronPearl Jam
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Creed, Hoobaskank and Breaking Benjamin Head Up Summer of ’99 and Beyond Cruise
MusicCreed, Hoobaskank and Breaking Benjamin Head Up Summer of ’99 and Beyond CruiseAnne Erickson
Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills has shared the stage with a range of high-profile rock and metal bands, but Metallica has to be the biggest.
MusicIce Nine Kills’ Spencer Charnas Calls Opening for Metallica an ‘Incredible’ ExperienceAnne Erickson
Axl Rose and Slash of Guns N' Roses perform as the band headline the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.
MusicGuns N’ Roses Play ‘Black Leather’ Live for First Time in Brazil ShowDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect