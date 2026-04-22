Pearl Jam Continues Drummer Search Nearly a Year After Matt Cameron’s Exit

Pearl Jam still hasn't found someone to replace drummer Matt Cameron. He left in July 2025 after 27 years with the band. Guitarist Mike McCready says they're talking, but nothing has been decided yet.

"I think I'm kind of done with the break," McCready told American Songwriter. "I would love to get out and play again, you know. … I'm ready to go out again whenever, you know, or start working on another record. We've just got to find a new drummer, you know? We don't have one."

The band hasn't performed since May 18, 2025, when they wrapped up their Dark Matter World Tour in Pittsburgh. Cameron announced he was leaving about two months later.

McCready explained how the group operates. They take their time. "We're in the process of just talking about it, and figuring out what our next move is. … I don't have anything concrete to tell you, because I don't know right now. … We move very, very slowly, and then when something happens, we move quickly. So, right now, we're kind of in our slow phase, like our Jurassic."

The co-founding guitarist knew during the tour that Cameron would be leaving. "I kind of knew at part of that, that was gonna happen," he said. "So, there was a heavy heart within that, but also emotionally significant and a fun tour."

McCready said band members are sharing ideas through texts and emails. Nothing solid yet. "If and when we finally get a drummer, we're gonna all get in a room together and just start creating new stuff," he said.

Pearl Jam released their studio album Dark Matter in 2024. McCready thinks everyone is probably writing music on their own, but he's been working on his graphic novel and rock opera, Farewell To Seasons. It comes out in October.