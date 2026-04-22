Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: April 24-April 26

Get ready for electrifying weekend events in Las Vegas, including three marquee residencies that light up the Strip. Cyndi Lauper makes her Vegas residency debut at Caesars Palace, Phish returns to the Sphere for another round of one-of-a-kind immersive nights, and The B-52s bring their irresistible party-band catalog to The Venetian Theatre. Whether you're here for nostalgia, improvisation, or pure dance-floor energy, this weekend delivers.

Cyndi Lauper: Live In Las Vegas

What: Cyndi Lauper brings "Cyn City" to Caesars Palace

Cyndi Lauper brings "Cyn City" to Caesars Palace When: Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 8 p.m. (additional dates available through May 2, 2026)

Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 8 p.m. (additional dates available through May 2, 2026) Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $95

Cyndi Lauper brings her iconic energy to Las Vegas for her first-ever residency, Cyndi Lauper: Live in Las Vegas, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Dubbed "Cyn City," the special run gives fans who missed her "Farewell Tour" one last chance to celebrate with the pop legend. Created and designed in collaboration with Brian Burke Creative, the show promises the signature spectacle and hits that have made Lauper one of the most beloved performers of her generation. Girls just wanna have fun, and Vegas is the perfect place for it.

Phish at Sphere

What: Phish returns to Sphere for nine unforgettable nights

Phish returns to Sphere for nine unforgettable nights When: Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 8 p.m. (additional dates available through May 2, 2026)

Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 8 p.m. (additional dates available through May 2, 2026) Where: Sphere, 255 Sands Ave., Las Vegas

Sphere, 255 Sands Ave., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $411

Following their critically acclaimed 2024 debut, Phish returns to the Sphere in Las Vegas for a nine-night residency spanning three consecutive weekends. This legendary jam band brings four decades of improvisational mastery to the world's most immersive concert venue. A stunning LED display and a 167,000-speaker sound system, which are manipulated in real time, will complement the band's freewheeling performances. True to form, Phish has never repeated a setlist, making each of the nine nights a truly unique experience.

The B-52s Love Shack: Las Vegas Residency

What: The B-52s bring 45 years of party rock

The B-52s bring 45 years of party rock When: Wednesday, April 22; Friday, April 24; and Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 22; Friday, April 24; and Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 8 p.m. Where: The Venetian Theater, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas,

The Venetian Theater, 3355 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, Cost: Tickets start at $58

With a 45-year career and more than 20 million albums sold, The B-52s are ready to rock The Venetian Theatre for a three-night celebration. The group's catalog stretches from early dance-rock classics such as "Rock Lobster" and "Love Shack" to later hits, delivering the kind of high-energy live show that has kept audiences moving for decades. Formed in Athens, Georgia, in 1976, The B-52s helped define the post-punk and new wave movements and have never stopped celebrating.

Other Events

The Las Vegas weekend event lineup offers plenty beyond the Strip headliners. Catch the glitz of "Dancing With the Stars" live on stage, cheer on the Aviators at the ballpark, or lace up your sneakers for a morning walk that grants wishes for local kids.

Dancing With the Stars: Live! : Friday, April 24, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Friday, April 24, 2026, at 8 p.m. at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Las Vegas Aviators vs. Salt Lake Bees: Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 7:05 p.m.; Sunday, April 26, 2026, at 12:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark, 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas

Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 7:05 p.m.; Sunday, April 26, 2026, at 12:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark, 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas 2026 Walk for Wishes: Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 8 a.m. at Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Plaza, 4400 Koval Lane, Las Vegas

More To Explore Next Week