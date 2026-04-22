This Day in Rock History: April 22

From hit songs and memorable performances to band milestones and significant cultural events, April 22 has played its part in shaping the rock music industry. Discover some of the most interesting facts from this day in history below.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Your favorite rock songs may have been influenced by these hits and milestones from April 22:

1965: The Beatles' song "Ticket to Ride" got to No. 1 on the UK singles chart, spending three consecutive weeks there. It was the band's seventh consecutive UK No. 1 and the first Beatles track that was longer than three minutes.

The Beatles' song "Ticket to Ride" got to No. 1 on the UK singles chart, spending three consecutive weeks there. It was the band's seventh consecutive UK No. 1 and the first Beatles track that was longer than three minutes. 1966: The Troggs released "Wild Thing," which would hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by July of the same year. This was the band's only No. 1 hit song.

The Troggs released "Wild Thing," which would hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart by July of the same year. This was the band's only No. 1 hit song. 1989: Madonna's Like a Prayer album hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard albums chart on the same day the title track reached No. 1 on the singles chart. The album stayed in the top spot for six straight weeks, while the single was No. 1 for three consecutive weeks.

Cultural Milestones

It's amazing how much television has impacted the rock industry, and these April 22 moments in history are just a couple of examples:

1950: Peter Frampton was born in Beckenham, Kent, England. He rose to fame as part of the bands The Herd and Humble Pie, with the pinnacle of his career arguably being his solo record Frampton Comes Alive! from 1976, which was certified 8x Platinum in the US.

Peter Frampton was born in Beckenham, Kent, England. He rose to fame as part of the bands The Herd and Humble Pie, with the pinnacle of his career arguably being his solo record Frampton Comes Alive! from 1976, which was certified 8x Platinum in the US. 1978: John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd debuted as the Blues Brothers on Saturday Night Live, with Steve Martin as host. This appearance helped the Blues Brothers act rise to fame, and the duo performed on the show several times.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The 1970s was an important time for rock music, and these April 22 recordings and performances are historic:

1969: The Who played their rock opera Tommy in its entirety for the first time at a show in Bolton, England. Although the band was mainly known for their singles at that point, Tommy signalled their evolution into an album-oriented band.

The Who played their rock opera Tommy in its entirety for the first time at a show in Bolton, England. Although the band was mainly known for their singles at that point, Tommy signalled their evolution into an album-oriented band. 1972: In just its second week of release, Deep Purple's Machine Head album hit No. 1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart, where it stayed for three weeks. In the U.S., the album peaked in the No. 7 spot on Billboard in 1973.

In just its second week of release, Deep Purple's Machine Head album hit No. 1 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart, where it stayed for three weeks. In the U.S., the album peaked in the No. 7 spot on Billboard in 1973. 1978: During his Bat Out of Hell tour, Meat Loaf jumped off the stage in Ottawa, Ontario, breaking his leg badly enough to require surgery. He had to finish the tour by performing in a wheelchair.

During his Bat Out of Hell tour, Meat Loaf jumped off the stage in Ottawa, Ontario, breaking his leg badly enough to require surgery. He had to finish the tour by performing in a wheelchair. 1985: Prince released his seventh studio album, Around the World in a Day, via Warner Bros. Records and his own independent label, Paisley Park Records. Although it didn't match the monumental success of his previous album, Purple Rain, it still went double-Platinum and spawned two Top 10 singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The rock industry survived the following April 22 occurrences:

1981: Eric Clapton was involved in a car accident and had to be hospitalized in Seattle, Washington. This came just two days after the artist was released from the hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he was treated for bleeding ulcers.

Eric Clapton was involved in a car accident and had to be hospitalized in Seattle, Washington. This came just two days after the artist was released from the hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he was treated for bleeding ulcers. 2010: Lead singer of Poison, Bret Michaels, suffered a brain hemorrhage that put him in the hospital in critical condition. He later sued CBS and the Tony Awards, claiming the hemorrhage was due to a 2009 incident in which a set piece fell and knocked him down while he was exiting the stage.