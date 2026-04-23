Korn Bassist Fieldy Says COVID-19 Led to 2021 Departure From Band

Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu disclosed that the COVID-19 pandemic pushed him to step away from Korn in 2021. The bassist addressed years of fan questions during an interview. He said that the virus outbreak was the main reason.

"COVID happened. That's it. I'm like, 'I'm not going out there,'" Fieldy said. "They're like, 'We're going to Florida and all this.' And I'm like, 'I'm not going to get vaccinated.' I'm not going. I go, 'People, this is weird right now.'"

Korn kept going without him, and Roberto "Ra" Díaz from Suicidal Tendencies filled in on bass.

The founding member spent almost three decades with Korn. His signature bass sound helped shape the nu metal movement in the late 1990s.

Fieldy said that the time away gave him space to think. "Once you sit, you can reflect, and you're like, you're kind of just waiting, you know," he said.

He hasn't kept in touch with his former bandmates since leaving. When asked if he considers himself retired, Fieldy left room for change. "I'm retired from Korn today, but we'll see what the day brings tomorrow," he said.