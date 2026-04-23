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Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibit Opens April 30 at Las Vegas Strip

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition opens April 30 at The Shops at Crystals, bringing full-scale reproductions of the Vatican’s most celebrated artwork to the Las Vegas Strip, no trip to…

Jennifer Eggleston
ITALY - JANUARY 21: Part of the artwork of Michelangelo that adorns the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican, Italy. (Photo by Fotopress/Getty Images)
(Photo by Fotopress/Getty Images)

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition opens April 30 at The Shops at Crystals, bringing full-scale reproductions of the Vatican's most celebrated artwork to the Las Vegas Strip, no trip to Rome required.

The 25,000-square-foot exhibit features all 34 of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel frescoes reproduced at full scale using high-definition printing technology, displayed at floor level so visitors can examine brushstrokes and details rarely visible in the actual chapel. The experience runs 60 to 90 minutes at a self-paced walk, with seating available throughout and a free audio guide included with every ticket.

The exhibition also features life-size sculptural representations of Moses, David, and the Pietà, along with The Last Judgment Room — a cathedral-like space with pews and immersive sound designed to evoke the atmosphere of the original setting. The Shops at Crystals, connected to the Aria Resort on the Las Vegas Strip, positions the exhibit alongside the city's other entertainment and cultural attractions.

Tickets are on sale now at houseoflive.com/sistine-chapel-las-vegas. Online pricing offers a $5 savings per ticket: adult admission starts at $32, seniors 55 and older and military/Nevada residents at $30, and children ages 4-12 at $28. Children under 4 are free. VIP tickets, which start at $39 for adults, include any-time entry. The exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with last entry at 5 p.m. Complimentary valet parking is available at The Shops at Crystals.

Las Vegas Strip
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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