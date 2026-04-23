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OMNIA Dayclub Opens with Thrilling Motorcycle Jump Over Caesars Palace Fountains

Caesars Entertainment, in partnership with TAO Group Hospitality, will celebrate the grand opening of OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar at Caesars Palace with a headline-making motorcycle stunt over the iconic Caesars…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS - MAY 04: X Games freestyle motorcross rider Mike "The Godfather" Metzger sets a Guinness World Record with a 125-foot-long motorcycle jump that included a backflip over a fountain at Caesars Palace May 4, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fountains at Caesars were made famous by the legendary motorcycle jump attempted in 1968 by daredevil Evel Knievel. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Caesars Entertainment, in partnership with TAO Group Hospitality, will celebrate the grand opening of OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar at Caesars Palace with a headline-making motorcycle stunt over the iconic Caesars Palace Fountains.

Clark County commissioners unanimously approved preliminary event details Tuesday for the motorcycle jump, set to take place Sunday, May 17, as part of the grand opening weekend celebration. Seven-time X Games gold medalist Colby Raha is slated to perform the jump. The California-based freestyle motocross athlete has set multiple world records in recent years, including the longest motorcycle jump to flat and the longest Harley-Davidson V-Twin motorcycle jump.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Organizers requested a sidewalk closure from noon to 4 p.m. along Las Vegas Boulevard. Pedestrian access will be restricted in the closed area, with designated staff redirecting foot traffic.

Built from the ground up at 46,000 square feet directly on Las Vegas Boulevard, the OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar project reportedly cost approximately $60 million and is expected to create hundreds of jobs on the Las Vegas Strip. The venue connects to the existing OMNIA Nightclub via a dedicated bridge, creating a combined day-to-night complex spanning 121,000 square feet.

The grand opening weekend begins Friday, May 15.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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