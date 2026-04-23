Slayer to Perform ‘Reign in Blood’ in Full at Two U.S. Shows for Album’s 40th Anniversary

Slayer will play their 1986 album, Reign in Blood, from start to finish at two shows this year. The thrash metal act announced performances on Sept. 4 at Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee, Minnesota, and on Nov. 13 at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. These concerts mark the 40th birthday of what many consider a defining moment in heavy music.

"The fastest, the heaviest, the most uncompromising record in thrash metal history turns 40," the band said, according to Planet Rock. "Slayer marks the anniversary with two U.S. headline dates featuring the album performed in full, including their first LA show in seven years."

These will be the only US performances where fans can watch Reign in Blood played completely. Rocklahoma on Sept. 6 and Sick New World Texas on Oct. 24 won't feature the full album run.

Down, Suicidal Tendencies, and Hatebreed will provide support in Minnesota. Cannibal Corpse, Cavalera, and Crowbar will open the California gig.

Reign in Blood hit stores on Oct. 7, 1986, through Def Jam Recordings. The 29-minute record marked the first time the band worked with producer Rick Rubin.

Tracks like "Angel of Death," and "Raining Blood" are on the album. The record's artwork and words caused controversy. "Angel of Death," talks about Josef Mengele, a Nazi scientist who conducted horrific experiments.

Slayer finished a farewell tour in November 2019 at The Forum in Inglewood. They came back in February 2024 for festival slots at Riot Fest Chicago and Aftershock in Sacramento. Since then, the group has played eight headline shows, including stops at Cardiff Blackweir Fields and London Finsbury Park in summer 2025.