This Day in Rock History: April 23

The rock music industry has seen many hit songs top the charts, performances make headlines, and historic changes on April 23. Discover what happened on this day in the past and some interesting facts and trivia about our favorite rock bands, songs, and albums.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Chart-topping hits that influenced rock music and band milestones from April 23 include these big moments:

1956: Elvis Presley made his Las Vegas debut, starting a two-week residency at the New Frontier Hotel. Despite already being an accomplished musician, the show was a difficult one for the 21-year-old, as he struggled to win over the mature Vegas audience.

Elvis Presley made his Las Vegas debut, starting a two-week residency at the New Frontier Hotel. Despite already being an accomplished musician, the show was a difficult one for the 21-year-old, as he struggled to win over the mature Vegas audience. 1983: In the U.K., David Bowie was at the top of the albums chart with Let's Dance, which was a major commercial success. The album stayed at No. 1 for three weeks and helped revitalize the artist's back catalog.

In the U.K., David Bowie was at the top of the albums chart with Let's Dance, which was a major commercial success. The album stayed at No. 1 for three weeks and helped revitalize the artist's back catalog. 1983: Dexys Midnight Runners had the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Come On Eileen." This was the group's only No. 1 song in the U.S., but they had other hits that topped the charts in the U.K.

Dexys Midnight Runners had the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Come On Eileen." This was the group's only No. 1 song in the U.S., but they had other hits that topped the charts in the U.K. 1988: Whitney Houston had a record-breaking seventh consecutive US Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song, with "Where Do Broken Hearts Go." The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee broke a record that was jointly held by the Beatles and The Bee Gees.

Whitney Houston had a record-breaking seventh consecutive US Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song, with "Where Do Broken Hearts Go." The 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee broke a record that was jointly held by the Beatles and The Bee Gees. 1988: On the same day of the same year, Iron Maiden were dominating on the other side of the Atlantic, as their seventh studio album, Seventh Son of a Seventh Son, went to No. 1 on the UK albums chart. It was the band's second UK chart-topper after 1982's The Number of the Beast.

Cultural Milestones

Two significant cultural milestones for the rock industry from April 23 are:

1936: American singer, songwriter, and guitarist Roy Orbison was born in Vernon, Texas. He had a long and varied career that included an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

American singer, songwriter, and guitarist Roy Orbison was born in Vernon, Texas. He had a long and varied career that included an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987. 1960 : Def Leppard guitarist Steve Clark was born in Wisewood, Sheffield, England. He joined the band in 1978 and played guitar during the band's most successful period before passing away in 1991.

: Def Leppard guitarist Steve Clark was born in Wisewood, Sheffield, England. He joined the band in 1978 and played guitar during the band's most successful period before passing away in 1991. 2015: Sir Paul McCartney was named the richest U.K. musician by London's Sunday Times, beating Elton John and U2. Through royalties, tours, and acquiring copyrights to popular works by other artists, McCartney has amassed more than $1 billion.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These recordings and performances made history on April 23:

1956: Elvis Presley made his Las Vegas, Nevada, debut at the New Frontier Hotel and Casino, where he was scheduled to play for two weeks. However, the show was poorly received, and Elvis wouldn't play in the city again for many years.

Elvis Presley made his Las Vegas, Nevada, debut at the New Frontier Hotel and Casino, where he was scheduled to play for two weeks. However, the show was poorly received, and Elvis wouldn't play in the city again for many years. 1971: The Rolling Stones released their ninth studio album, Sticky Fingers, via their new label, Rolling Stones Studios. It's widely seen as one of their best-ever albums, and it went 3x Platinum in the US.

The Rolling Stones released their ninth studio album, Sticky Fingers, via their new label, Rolling Stones Studios. It's widely seen as one of their best-ever albums, and it went 3x Platinum in the US. 1976: Five years later to the day, the Stones released their thirteenth studio album, Black and Blue, also via their own independent label. It was a tumultuous time in the band, as guitarist Mick Taylor had quit in 1974 and the band auditioned several high-profile potential replacements before eventually settling on former Faces guitarist Ronnie Wood.

Five years later to the day, the Stones released their thirteenth studio album, Black and Blue, also via their own independent label. It was a tumultuous time in the band, as guitarist Mick Taylor had quit in 1974 and the band auditioned several high-profile potential replacements before eventually settling on former Faces guitarist Ronnie Wood. 1976: Ramones released their self-titled debut studio album via Sire Records. It was recorded in just seven days and on a tiny budget, but it's considered one of the most influential punk records of all time.

Ramones released their self-titled debut studio album via Sire Records. It was recorded in just seven days and on a tiny budget, but it's considered one of the most influential punk records of all time. 1994: Despite receiving mixed reviews, The Division Bell by Pink Floyd debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It sold more than 460,000 units within its first week of release, making it the fifth-largest first-week sales at that time.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Rock 'n' roll experienced some important moments in the 2000s that shaped the industry as it's known today:

2005: The very first video, titled "Me at the zoo," was uploaded to YouTube by one of the platform's co-founders. The platform quickly became popular for watching and listening to music, and YouTube now has a dedicated music channel where viewers can watch live performances and music videos.

The very first video, titled "Me at the zoo," was uploaded to YouTube by one of the platform's co-founders. The platform quickly became popular for watching and listening to music, and YouTube now has a dedicated music channel where viewers can watch live performances and music videos. 2007: American industrial metal band Static-X temporarily replaced drummer Nick Oshiro with Bevan Davies while Oshiro was recovering from injuries. Davies joined the band again in 2009 during their Australian tour.