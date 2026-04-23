This Day in Sports History: April 23

Sports in April include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, the first month of major league baseball, The Masters, the NCAA Basketball title game, the NFL Draft, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, April 23 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from April 23 included:

1869: The first professional baseball exhibition game happened, as the Cincinnati Red Stockings beat the Cincinnati amateurs 24-15.

The first professional baseball exhibition game happened, as the Cincinnati Red Stockings beat the Cincinnati amateurs 24-15. 1903: The New York Highlanders, now known as the New York Yankees, won their first MLB game.

The New York Highlanders, now known as the New York Yankees, won their first MLB game. 1921 : Charley Paddock ran a world record 100m in 10.4 seconds.

: Charley Paddock ran a world record 100m in 10.4 seconds. 1937 : New York Giants pitcher Carl Hubbell got his 17th straight win. He eventually got the streak up to 24 wins in a row.

: New York Giants pitcher Carl Hubbell got his 17th straight win. He eventually got the streak up to 24 wins in a row. 1939 : Ted Williams hit his first Major League home run while playing for the Boston Red Sox.

: Ted Williams hit his first Major League home run while playing for the Boston Red Sox. 1946 : Brooklyn Dodger Ed Head no-hits the Boston Braves, 5-0.

: Brooklyn Dodger Ed Head no-hits the Boston Braves, 5-0. 1950: The Minneapolis Lakers established themselves as a dominating force in the NBA by defeating the Syracuse Nationals in six games to secure their second straight title.

The Minneapolis Lakers established themselves as a dominating force in the NBA by defeating the Syracuse Nationals in six games to secure their second straight title. 1954: Right fielder Hank Aaron, then a member of the Milwaukee Braves, hit his first career home run. Aaron would go on to hit 754 more on his way to becoming an MLB Hall of Famer.

Right fielder Hank Aaron, then a member of the Milwaukee Braves, hit his first career home run. Aaron would go on to hit 754 more on his way to becoming an MLB Hall of Famer. 1989: Legendary center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played his final game for the Los Angeles Lakers before hanging up his boots on one of the finest careers in the history of the NBA.

Legendary center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played his final game for the Los Angeles Lakers before hanging up his boots on one of the finest careers in the history of the NBA. 1989: As Abdul-Jabbar played his final game in the NBA, the Dallas Cowboys were making a franchise-altering decision with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. That pick was spent on quarterback Troy Aikman, who would become one of the best quarterbacks in Cowboys history.

As Abdul-Jabbar played his final game in the NBA, the Dallas Cowboys were making a franchise-altering decision with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. That pick was spent on quarterback Troy Aikman, who would become one of the best quarterbacks in Cowboys history. 1993: During a game between the Orlando Magic and the New Jersey Nets, Shaquille O'Neal ripped down the backboard on New Jersey's home court as the Magic secured a 119-116 victory.

During a game between the Orlando Magic and the New Jersey Nets, Shaquille O'Neal ripped down the backboard on New Jersey's home court as the Magic secured a 119-116 victory. 1999: St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Fernando Tatis (father of current San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.) became the first player in MLB history to hit two grand slams in a single inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Fernando Tatis (father of current San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.) became the first player in MLB history to hit two grand slams in a single inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers. 2005: The San Francisco 49ers decided to pick quarterback Alex Smith instead of hometown hero Aaron Rodgers in the first pick of the NFL Draft.

The San Francisco 49ers decided to pick quarterback Alex Smith instead of hometown hero Aaron Rodgers in the first pick of the NFL Draft. 2015 : Kawhi Leonard was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the first time.

: Kawhi Leonard was named the NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the first time. 2019: The Portland Trail Blazers closed out the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder with the help of point guard Damian Lillard's 50-point game. Lillard sank a three-pointer in the final seconds to send the Blazers to the second round of the playoffs.

The Portland Trail Blazers closed out the series against the Oklahoma City Thunder with the help of point guard Damian Lillard's 50-point game. Lillard sank a three-pointer in the final seconds to send the Blazers to the second round of the playoffs. 2020: After an abysmal season, the Cincinnati Bengals selected quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. Burrow led Cincinnati to a Super Bowl berth in 2022.

Three athletes who stood out on April 23 were Carl Hubbell, Alex Smith, and Kawhi Leonard.