Two Broadway Shows Set for Summer and Fall Runs at Venetian Theatre

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas announced Tuesday it will host limited engagements of two hit Broadway musicals at The Venetian Theatre, with Mrs. Doubtfire arriving this summer and The Book of Mormon coming this fall.

"Bringing Broadway to the Las Vegas Strip is incredibly exciting for us, and these productions represent the caliber of entertainment our guests expect from The Venetian Resort," said Patrick Nichols, president and chief executive officer of The Venetian Resort.

Mrs. Doubtfire, the Tony Award-nominated musical based on the 1993 Robin Williams film, will run July 22 to 26 and July 30 to Aug. 2 for a total of 11 performances. Evening shows are at 7:30 p.m. on weeknights and Saturdays, with 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. The musical follows an out-of-work actor who disguises himself as a Scottish nanny to remain close to his children after a custody dispute.

The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award-winning musical created by Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Robert Lopez, will run Nov. 4 to 15 for 15 performances, with 7:30 p.m. evening shows and select 2 p.m. matinees. The irreverent comedy follows two mismatched Mormon missionaries sent to Uganda and remains one of the highest-grossing Broadway productions of all time.