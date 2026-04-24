Clark County Releases Design Plans for 215 Beltway Pedestrian Path

Clark County has unveiled design visuals for the proposed pedestrian and bicycle pathways in Summerlin, along 215 Beltway and Charleston Boulevard, and throughout the surrounding neighborhoods.

The goal of this initiative is to enhance overall safety and accessibility of travel by foot and/or bicycle, as well as develop a continuous connection to facilitate daily travel between multiple locations. The proposal includes an undercrossing beneath the 215 ramps and Charleston Boulevard. Officials say the design will simplify navigation along the corridor and strengthen multimodal connectivity for all users.

The initiative is part of broader Clark County infrastructure efforts along the beltway. Clark County commissioners previously approved $18.7 million for a trail undercrossing below Charleston Boulevard, addressing long-standing safety concerns at the busy intersection. Project updates and road closure information are available through the Clark County Public Works Department.

The path announcement comes amid heightened attention to pedestrian safety along Charleston Boulevard. Crosswalks along Charleston Boulevard near 28th Street were recently refreshed, months after a 10-year-old boy was hit and killed while trying to cross the road along the same corridor. A petition with five pages of signatures was submitted to the Nevada Department of Transportation, calling for action.