Delta 72 Frontman Gregg Foreman Dies at 53 in Los Angeles

Gregg Foreman died Tuesday, April 21, at age 53. Fire department responders found the Delta 72 frontman at his home around noon.

His cause of death has not been publicized, as more investigation is needed. Firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.

The musician started The Delta 72 in Washington, D.C., in 1994. The band released three studio albums between 1994 and 2001, blending punk rock with R&B influences before they split up.

Born in Philadelphia in 1972, Foreman was known for his stage presence, which included James Brown-inspired moves mixed with post-hardcore music.

For twenty years, he played in Cat Power's backing ensemble, the Dirty Delta Blues band. He served as the project's musical director. He'd just wrapped up a run of shows with Cat Power in March, which included a stop at Webster Hall in New York City.

The multi-instrumentalist also worked with The Gossip, Beth Ditto, Lucinda Williams, Jesse Malin, and Linda Perry. Throughout his career, he collaborated with Pink Mountaintops, Suicide's Alan Vega and Martin Rev, Lydia Lunch, and Death Valley Girls.

Outside his work with live bands, he was a DJ and music journalist. He hosted a radio show called the Pharmacy, where he interviewed artists like Genesis P-Orridge, Simon Raymonde, and Sonic Boom.

Actress Juliette Lewis thanked him "for sharing your gifts with us and your humor and kindness" in an Instagram story.

His sister, Abbe, told NBC4 Los Angeles that "He was the light and love and everything. Everywhere he went, he brought love and light, and he was so talented."