Four Members-Only Social Clubs Now Operate in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is entering a new age of exclusivity. New venues for the very well-off to socialize privately are opening, creating new ways for Las Vegas's wealthy elite and their select guests to interact.

Zero Bond, a private members club founded in New York City, opened a second location at Wynn Las Vegas in March 2026. Developed in partnership with Wynn Resorts, the Las Vegas outpost spans more than 15,000 square feet, taking over a former country club and the resort founder's old villa.

Membership is tiered: general membership requires a $1,000 one-time initiation fee and $2,750 in annual dues, while a limited number of founding memberships carry a $50,000 initiation fee and $7,500 in annual dues. Perks at the top tier include a complimentary round at Wynn Golf Club, a $3,000 private event credit, and a custom cashmere sweater.

The club also features a fine-art collection described as one of the most diverse ever presented in Las Vegas, along with chef-driven dining from James Beard Award winner Alfred Portale and executive chef Michael Rubinstein.

The scene has recently drawn national attention. FBI Director Kash Patel filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic and reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick, contesting claims that he drinks to excess at the Poodle Room in Las Vegas, a members-only social club atop the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel.

The Atlantic stated it stands by its reporting and called the lawsuit "meritless." The Poodle Room opened alongside the Fontainebleau in December 2023, featuring a 1960s aesthetic and a strict "no photos" policy, though its exclusivity is debated because access is also available to guests staying in the hotel's Fleur de Lis suites and to select American Express cardholders.

Meanwhile, one of Las Vegas's longest-running private venues is set for a major rebrand. The Foundation Room, operated by the House of Blues, stopped selling private memberships in 2019 and transitioned to a public lounge model to increase foot traffic. When that approach failed, the club closed in September 2025. When it reopens — expected in July 2026 — it will be known as the Vinyl Room, operated by Live Nation. Higher-tier memberships are expected to include enhanced concert access and preferred seating at the House of Blues downstairs.