Hard Rock Guitar Tower on Track for Late 2027 Opening on Las Vegas Strip

Hard Rock International's Guitar Tower is rising on schedule at the former site of The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip, with Hard Rock Chairman Jim Allen targeting a late 2027 or early 2028 opening for the sprawling redevelopment project.

"What I can tell you is that we are on that schedule," Allen said.

With 36 of its planned 42 stories now poured, the Guitar Tower is steadily nearing structural completion. Allen noted that floor numbers are somewhat misleading, as the hotel begins on the eighth floor. He described the site as "the Strip's 50-yard line" and said conference renderings accurately represent the finished product.

"It's a massive statement," Allen said of the Las Vegas development. "The technology that we're going to offer does not exist anywhere in Las Vegas. We believe it's truly the game-changer. There are a few technological things that have come into play that we recently signed. That will be the driver for the final opening date," Allen said, adding that "we have gone a little crazy with the pools that we've designed. It's not just a day club, but truly an ultra-high-end, five-star luxury experience."

When finished, the Guitar Tower will rise approximately 660 feet — taller than many neighboring Strip hotels, though shorter than the Fontainebleau. The completed resort will feature nearly 3,600 hotel rooms, roughly 175,000 square feet of gaming space, two spas, multiple pool complexes, live entertainment venues, and dozens of restaurants, bars, and retail outlets.

On financing, Allen said the company is debt-financing 30% of the project, with Hard Rock providing 60% equity. The remaining 10% was not addressed.

"I don't believe in [being] overleveraged," he said. "So that building is based upon our cash, and what we have stated publicly is that we could finish this building."