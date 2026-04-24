Joy Division and New Order will be inducted together as a single act into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 14, following three nominations. Bassist Peter Hook confirmed he'll attend the ceremony. This comes after years of conflict with his former bandmates. "Considering it's been three nominations, I was always hoping induction would happen," Hook told Billboard. "I think in the context of what we've achieved, it's well-earned."

The 70-year-old musician said that the honor belongs to fans instead of the musicians. He credited airline pilot David Sultan, who maintained a Joy Division and New Order exhibit at the Cleveland museum for over 20 years, with pushing recognition.

Joy Division formed in 1976. The group released two albums before lead singer Ian Curtis died on May 18, 1980. The remaining members continued as New Order with keyboardist Gillian Gilbert. That act achieved greater success, but Hook left in 2007 after disputes over money and creative direction.

Hook now tours with his band, The Light. His son, Jack Bates, plays bass in the group and performs with Smashing Pumpkins.

When asked about a possible performance with his former bandmates, Hook didn't rule it out. The bassist said that any reconciliation would require more than a one-night truce. He hasn't spoken to vocalist Bernard Sumner in 15 years. His last contact with drummer Stephen Morris occurred four or five years ago, during the legal case.