Judas Priest Prepping Compilation Album, ‘The Best of Judas Priest’

It doesn't get more heavy metal than Judas Priest, and that's a good thing. Now, the longstanding metal band has announced that they're releasing a new compilation album, dubbed The Best of Judas Priest, on June 19.

The set promises to be a career-spanning collection that features popular Judas Priest songs as "You've Got Another Thing Coming," "Electric Eye," "Painkiller" and "Living After Midnight."

Songs on the album, according to a press release from the band, feature "key moments from across their catalogue and trace the evolution of a band that helped shape the genre itself."

The set is available for preorder now on CD, vinyl and picture disc vinyl.

Judas Priest Documentary Is on the Way

On top of the greatest hits collection, Rob Halford and company are also at the heart of a new documentary.

The band's heavy metal career is the focus of the new film, called The Ballad of Judas Priest, which is slated to be released later this year. Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and filmmaker Sam Dunn directed the film, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February. The documentary chronicles the metal greats' rise to music fame and love for the genre.

Judas Priest will also embark on a European tour this summer, starting with a July 25 date in Monchengladbach, Germany, and closing out with a Sept. 21 show in London. For information and tour dates, head to the band's official website.