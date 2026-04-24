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Judas Priest Prepping Compilation Album, ‘The Best of Judas Priest’

It doesn’t get more heavy metal than Judas Priest, and that’s a good thing. Now, the longstanding metal band has announced that they’re releasing a new compilation album, dubbed The…

Anne Erickson
It doesn't get more heavy metal than Judas Priest, and that's a good thing. Now, the longstanding metal band has announced that they're releasing a new compilation album.
Jim Dyson via Getty Images

It doesn't get more heavy metal than Judas Priest, and that's a good thing. Now, the longstanding metal band has announced that they're releasing a new compilation album, dubbed The Best of Judas Priest, on June 19.

The set promises to be a career-spanning collection that features popular Judas Priest songs as "You've Got Another Thing Coming," "Electric Eye," "Painkiller" and "Living After Midnight."

Songs on the album, according to a press release from the band, feature "key moments from across their catalogue and trace the evolution of a band that helped shape the genre itself."

The set is available for preorder now on CD, vinyl and picture disc vinyl.

Judas Priest Documentary Is on the Way

On top of the greatest hits collection, Rob Halford and company are also at the heart of a new documentary.

The band's heavy metal career is the focus of the new film, called The Ballad of Judas Priest, which is slated to be released later this year. Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello and filmmaker Sam Dunn directed the film, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in February. The documentary chronicles the metal greats' rise to music fame and love for the genre.

Judas Priest will also embark on a European tour this summer, starting with a July 25 date in Monchengladbach, Germany, and closing out with a Sept. 21 show in London. For information and tour dates, head to the band's official website.

Judas Priest bass player Ian Hill said last year that the band would definitely be working on new music in 2026, too. He told Audio Ink Radio that the band has been gathering ideas and that they'll tour with the new songs, too. "Obviously, if you have an album, you have to go out and tour with it," he said "So, yeah, that'll happen, too."

Judas Priest
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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