Las Vegas Launches Grant Program Offering Homeowners Up to $7,500 for Water-Leak Repairs

A joint program between the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Valley Water District is offering qualifying homeowners up to $7,500 to cover the cost of water-leak repairs, providing financial relief while advancing conservation efforts across the valley.

The Drip Repair & Intervention Program targets low-income homeowners with a single water meter who live within the Las Vegas city limits. Households must earn less than 80% of the area median income to qualify. HOAs and condos that share a water meter are not eligible.

Before finishing any repairs, certified contractors will inspect your entire home for leaks or any other issues. City of Las Vegas resident Ken Kammal experienced the process firsthand.

"It was just like me calling up a plumber or anybody else on my own. So, they had them come out, and they basically went through the whole home. They inspected the whole home before they fixed it. Because they wanted to check for any other drips or leaks that were going on. It was a phenomenal experience," Kammal said.

For Kammal, the program also eased the financial pressure of unexpected home repairs.

"When you got money already set aside for your kids, college, and other stuff that goes on during the day, just living, and other things that may pop up, it's good to know that the city has this program to help us out," Kammal said.

LVVWD estimates that roughly 70,000 residential customers have leaks each year, wasting approximately 600 million gallons of water. The shared mission of addressing that waste drives the partnership, according to program officials.

"Which is important because we both recognize that the conservation efforts of water and to help our residents have a safe, sanitary place to live are very important and priorities for both of us," Petrie said.

City of Las Vegas residents apply through CLV Neighborhood Services. Clark County residents apply through the United Labor Agency of Nevada. Homeowners who do not qualify for the full grant may be eligible for the Leak Repair Reimbursement Program, which covers 50% of repair costs up to $2,000, or the Leak Adjustment Program, which provides bill relief for leak-related charges.