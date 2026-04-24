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Live Nation Offers $30 Concert Tickets for Over 4,000 Summer Concerts

Live Nation is rolling out the good deals this summer. Its annual summer ticket promotion, Summer of Live, is offering $30 concert tickets this summer. The deal will allow concertgoers…

Randi Moultrie

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Live Nation is rolling out the good deals this summer. Its annual summer ticket promotion, Summer of Live, is offering $30 concert tickets this summer. The deal will allow concertgoers to enjoy $30 tickets for more than 4,000 shows throughout North America.

The promotion will run from 10 am on April 29 through 11:59 pm on May 5, or while tickets last. The list of shows covered by the promotion ranges from artists such as Charlie Puth, Dierks Bentley, Ne-Yo & Akon, Summer Walker, Pussycat Dolls, Luke Bryan, and more!

The special summer promo is available for select shows only. T-Mobile users will have early access to purchase the Summer of Live tickets starting April 28, before the public sale.

According to a press release, Live Nation All Access members get early access to the $30 ticket offer, beginning April 23 through April 28. Membership is free and unlocks exclusive presale opportunities throughout the year. 

List of Participating Shows:

  • $UICIDEBOY$
  • 311 & DIRTY HEADS
  • 5 SECONDS OF SUMMER
  • ARI LENNOX
  • AVENGED SEVENFOLD & GOOD CHARLOTTE
  • BREAKING BENJAMIN
  • CHICAGO & STYX
  • CORAL REEFER BAND
  • DEEP PURPLE
  • DERMOT KENNEDY
  • DIERKS BENTLEY
  • EMPIRE OF THE SUN
  • EVANESCENCE
  • FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH
  • GOO GOO DOLLS
  • GODSMACK
  • GOOSE
  • GUNS N' ROSES
  • HANK WILLIAMS JR.
  • HARDY
  • IRON MAIDEN
  • JAMES TAYLOR
  • JASON ALDEAN
  • JOHN FOGERTY
  • JOHN MELLENCAMP
  • JOHN MULANEY
  • KALEO
  • KESHA
  • KID CUDI
  • LIL WAYNE
  • LINDSEY STIRLING
  • LUKE BRYAN
  • LYNYRD SKYNYRD & FOREIGNER
  • MGK
  • MOTIONLESS IN WHITE
  • MÖTLEY CRÜE
  • MT. JOY
  • NE-YO & AKON
  • NEEDTOBREATHE
  • NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK
  • O.A.R.
  • OUTLAW MUSIC FESTIVAL
  • PARKER MCCOLLUM
  • PAUL SIMON
  • PITBULL
  • RILEY GREEN
  • ROB ZOMBIE & MARILYN MANSON
  • ROD STEWART
  • SAMMY HAGAR
  • SANTANA & THE DOOBIE BROTHERS
  • SARAH MCLACHLAN
  • SHINEDOWN
  • STAIND
  • SUMMER OF 99 FESTIVAL
  • SUMMER WALKER
  • TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND
  • THE BLACK CROWES AND WHISKEY MYERS
  • THE FRAY
  • THE GUESS WHO
  • THE PUSSYCAT DOLLS
  • THEE SACRED SOULS
  • THOMAS RHETT
  • TIM MCGRAW
  • TOTO + CHRISTOPHER CROSS + THE ROMANTICS
  • TRAIN
  • TRIUMPH
  • "WEIRD AL" YANKOVIC
  • YACHT ROCK REVUE
  • YEAT
  • YOUNG THE GIANT

For more details on the Summer of Love promotion, click here.

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ConcertsLive Nation
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
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