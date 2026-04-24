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Metallica Mourn the Loss of Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas

The metal men of Metallica took to social media on Thursday, April 23, to mourn the loss of conductor Michael Tilson Thomas. The conductor was a big part of bringing…

Anne Erickson
The metal men of Metallica took to social media on Thursday, April 23, to mourn the loss of conductor Michael Tilson Thomas.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

The metal men of Metallica took to social media on Thursday, April 23, to mourn the loss of conductor Michael Tilson Thomas.

The conductor was a big part of bringing the band's seminal S&M2 shows in San Francisco to life.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of legendary conductor Michael Tilson Thomas," they said in a statement. "A towering figure in classical music, many of you became familiar with the man known as MTT when he worked with us as a major driving force in the development and live performances of the S&M2 shows in San Francisco in September of 2019."

Metallica Honor Late Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas

The band added that Thomas "was more than a conductor; an accomplished pianist and composer, he served as the San Francisco Symphony's musical director for 25 years. During his time with the orchestra, he brought innovation, experimentation, and community engagement to San Francisco."

Thomas' influence wasn't juts in music, either. He was also known as a charming person who brought artists together.

"He fostered contemporary music by forming relationships with living composers and creating fresh accounts of standard repertory," Metallica added in their statement. "Throughout his career, he earned 12 Grammy Awards. We cherished our time with MTT and learned so much working with him to prepare the S&M2 performances; it was a very high honor to have him on the podium for our shows. He will be sorely missed."

Our hearts and prayers go out to Thomas' family during this difficult time.

In other Metallica news, the band added two new dates to their worldwide tour earlier this month. Those dates take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, to celebrate their 25th anniversary. They'll be on hand for a No Repeat Weekend on November 19 and 21. For information, head to the band's official website.

Metallica
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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