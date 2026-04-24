MGK Explains Why He Cannot Get TSA PreCheck

Even celebrities sometimes get stuck doing the most regular things. For Machine Gun Kelly, that means waiting in long airport security lines just like everyone else.

Why MGK Cannot Skip the Line

On Wednesday, April 22, the "Home" singer appeared on an episode of Take Flight and got real about something fans might not expect. While chatting backstage during his Lost Americana Tour stop in Sydney, Australia, he explained why he is not eligible for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry.

At the start of the interview, the host mentioned it had been eight years since he last saw the artist in Sydney and asked what kept him away.

"You want the media trained answer or you want the honest answer?" MGK asked.

The host responded, "I'd love the honest answer."

MGK did not hold back.

He said he was "caught with cocaine on the way back from New Zealand."

"Traveling was difficult because I have a level 1 narcotics possession or whatever. So it makes it hard for me to get visas and all that stuff to get over here," he explained. "My statute of limitations is like, 10 years or something. I still don't get [TSA] PreCheck or Global Entry or any of that fast stuff in the airport."

He added, "I'm still stuck in lines like normal."

Finding Gratitude on Tour

Despite the travel struggles, MGK sounded positive about being back in Australia.

When asked how things have been so far, he shared a calm moment from his day.

"Dude, I woke up and spent some time in the sun today just sitting with my palms up being grateful, just asking God to keep dropping more blessings into my hand," he said.

A Look at His Sobriety Journey

This interview is the first time MGK has publicly talked about the alleged drug incident. Still, he has been open about changing his lifestyle.

During an appearance on Dumb Blonde in August 2024, he said he was "completely sober from everything."

"I don't drink anymore. I haven't drank since last August," MGK said. "That was my first time I ever went to rehab."

A month later, speaking with PEOPLE, he explained how his mindset shifted.

"I had to zoom out and take a look at myself from a holistic perspective," he said, later adding, "I have a daughter who I love with all of my heart and would die for. And I have a beautiful family and a beautiful group of friends and a beautiful life to live for. And I'm not in a haze anymore to not realize that."

MGK shares daughter Casie, 16, and also has a baby daughter, Saga, with ex Megan Fox.

New Music and Moving Forward

The artist has also been busy enjoying his time abroad. On April 16, he posted photos from Australia, including a moment with a koala, a tribute tattoo for his late friend Dingo, and scenes from his performances.

Just a few days later, on April 21, he dropped a new single called "Fix Ur Face."

"I won't wait 8 years to come back again. thank you Australia, love ya [heaps] 🇦🇺❤️‍🔥," he captioned the post.