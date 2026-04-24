ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

MGK Explains Why He Cannot Get TSA PreCheck

Even celebrities sometimes get stuck doing the most regular things. For Machine Gun Kelly, that means waiting in long airport security lines just like everyone else. Why MGK Cannot Skip…

Kayla Morgan
mgk performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman and Monte Lipmanat The Beverly Hilton on January 31, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Even celebrities sometimes get stuck doing the most regular things. For Machine Gun Kelly, that means waiting in long airport security lines just like everyone else.

Why MGK Cannot Skip the Line

On Wednesday, April 22, the "Home" singer appeared on an episode of Take Flight and got real about something fans might not expect. While chatting backstage during his Lost Americana Tour stop in Sydney, Australia, he explained why he is not eligible for TSA PreCheck or Global Entry.

At the start of the interview, the host mentioned it had been eight years since he last saw the artist in Sydney and asked what kept him away.

"You want the media trained answer or you want the honest answer?" MGK asked.

The host responded, "I'd love the honest answer."

MGK did not hold back.

He said he was "caught with cocaine on the way back from New Zealand."

"Traveling was difficult because I have a level 1 narcotics possession or whatever. So it makes it hard for me to get visas and all that stuff to get over here," he explained. "My statute of limitations is like, 10 years or something. I still don't get [TSA] PreCheck or Global Entry or any of that fast stuff in the airport."

He added, "I'm still stuck in lines like normal."

Finding Gratitude on Tour

Despite the travel struggles, MGK sounded positive about being back in Australia.

When asked how things have been so far, he shared a calm moment from his day.

"Dude, I woke up and spent some time in the sun today just sitting with my palms up being grateful, just asking God to keep dropping more blessings into my hand," he said.

A Look at His Sobriety Journey

This interview is the first time MGK has publicly talked about the alleged drug incident. Still, he has been open about changing his lifestyle.

During an appearance on Dumb Blonde in August 2024, he said he was "completely sober from everything."

"I don't drink anymore. I haven't drank since last August," MGK said. "That was my first time I ever went to rehab."

A month later, speaking with PEOPLE, he explained how his mindset shifted.

"I had to zoom out and take a look at myself from a holistic perspective," he said, later adding, "I have a daughter who I love with all of my heart and would die for. And I have a beautiful family and a beautiful group of friends and a beautiful life to live for. And I'm not in a haze anymore to not realize that."

MGK shares daughter Casie, 16, and also has a baby daughter, Saga, with ex Megan Fox.

New Music and Moving Forward

The artist has also been busy enjoying his time abroad. On April 16, he posted photos from Australia, including a moment with a koala, a tribute tattoo for his late friend Dingo, and scenes from his performances.

Just a few days later, on April 21, he dropped a new single called "Fix Ur Face."

"I won't wait 8 years to come back again. thank you Australia, love ya [heaps] 🇦🇺❤️‍🔥," he captioned the post.

Even with past setbacks, MGK seems focused on staying present, making music, and appreciating where he is now.

mgk
Kayla MorganAuthor
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Peter Hook of Peter Hook & the Light performs onstage during a concert at OVO Arena Wembley on April 11, 2026 in London, England
MusicJoy Division and New Order Earn Rock Hall Induction as Peter Hook Weighs Reunion PossibilityLaura Adkins
Voivod band from Canada performs on the stage at the Different Sounds (Inne Brzmienia) music festival in Lublin's Old Town Blonia.
MusicVoivod To Release ‘Symphonique’ Live Album With Quebec Symphony, Featuring Pink Floyd CoverLaura Adkins
Singer Gregg Foreman of Delta 72 performs onstage during the Gates of the West concert celebrating the 40th Anniversary of The Clash's London Calling at The Roxy Theatre on January 11, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.
MusicDelta 72 Frontman Gregg Foreman Dies at 53 in Los AngelesDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect